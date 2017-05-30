Prince Harry Adorably Bonds With 6-Year-Old Girl at Invictus Games UK Team Launch -- See the Pics!

Prince Harry has always had a way with children.

The 32-year-old royal attended the U.K. Team Launch for the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto on Tuesday, where he made some time to meet a 6-year-old girl named Maya. Maya showed Harry a letter she wrote about how proud she is of her mom, Michelle, who has been selected to compete in the games this year. Squatting to get on Maya's level, Prince Harry held the letter, as Maya adorable beamed while holding her mother's hand.

"Thank you so much to Prince Harry and Help for Heroes for helping my mummy and her friends," Maya wrote.

6 year old Maya shows The Prince a letter she wrote about how proud she is of her mum, Michelle, who has been selected for @InvictusToronto. pic.twitter.com/8d6nFtHOxr — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 30, 2017

In addition to Maya, Harry also met the 90 members of the U.K. team for Invictus Toronto, which will take place in September. The team will compete in 11 sports across the games.

The Invictus Games is the only international sporting event for wounded, injured & sick Servicemen & women. pic.twitter.com/SibO8hy7jj — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 30, 2017

Prince Harry meets the 90-strong UK team for @InvictusToronto. The team can compete in 11 sports across the games. pic.twitter.com/lunoV3tFNa — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 30, 2017

The Invictus Games obviously hold a special place in Harry's heart -- he created the international Paralympic-style multi-sport event in which wounded, injured or sick servicemen and women compete.

"I know many of you have struggled over the years, but you are here now and you have this amazing opportunity in front of you to share with your family and friends," Harry said at the reception on Tuesday. "You have made an incredible journey to this point -- you have been defiant and courageous. Do not forget your ability to inspire others."

Competitors for @InvictusToronto share their story with Prince Harry before a brunch reception at Plaisterers Hall. pic.twitter.com/e7u3f3Vgoy — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 30, 2017

It's been a busy couple of days for Harry, who reunited with former president Barack Obama on Saturday at Kensington Palace. The two discussed a range of topics, including the Manchester bombing following an Ariana Grande concert, which killed 22 people.

