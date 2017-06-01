Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Continue Their Romantic Honeymoon in Flawless Style: Pics!

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews have that newlywed glow!

The glamorous couple was snapped arriving into Darwin International Airport on Thursday in Australia, continuing their incredible honeymoon. Pippa was stylish in a feminine white blouse and skinny jeans, while her new hubby also sported jeans and a classic button-down.

Check out Pippa's big smile!

Clearly, it's been a busy honeymoon for 33-year-old Pippa and 41-year-old James. The two were spotted in the Tetiaroa islands in French Polynesia last week, and on Wednesday, they were in Sydney, Australia, where they rode in a water taxi past the famous Sydney Opera House and took a trip in a seaplane over the city. Later, they scaled the Sydney Harbour Bridge together.

Pippa and James tied the knot on May 20 at St. Mark's Church in the English county of Berkshire, in the presence of Pippa's older sister, Kate Middleton, as well as Prince William and Harry.

For more on the glamorous reception -- which Prince Harry's girlfriend, Meghan Markle, also attended -- watch the video below.