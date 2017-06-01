Kylie Jenner Shares Sexy Lingerie Photo From Bed

Kylie Jenner is flaunting her hourglass figure in a steamy new photo.

The reality star stripped down to her underwear for a sexy snap posted on Instagram on Thursday.

The seductive pic finds Jenner posing in bed while showing off her curves in a skimpy lace bra and matching panties.

Not surprising, the lingerie snap immediately racked up over one million likes from fans and thousands of comments.

The 19-year-old makeup mogul doesn't seem shy about sharing steamy pics on social media, but she’s preparing to put another side of herself on display for Being Kylie, her new reality show airing on E! in July.

"When you grow up on camera, everybody feels like they know you, but they don't," Jenner explains in the show's trailer. "I feel like a lot of people have misconceptions of who I am. There are two sides to me -- there's an image that I feel constantly pressured to keep up with and who I really am around my friends."

