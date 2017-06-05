Bella Thorne Shows Off Her Nipple Piercing, Goes Braless in Completely Sheer Top

Bella Thorne is baring it all.

The 19-year-old actress definitely turned heads at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood, California, on Friday night, where she sported a sheer top sans bra. Thorne's nipple ring was clearly visible, and she paired the racy top with black track pants and white boots.

Of course, this isn't the first time Thorne has shocked with her style. Late last month, she was snapped leaving her villa in Cannes, France, sporting a floor-length metallic gown with a cutaway down the center of her torso and a thigh-high split. The Famous in Love star added a tiara and a sparkly red clutch to the memorable look.

Thorne recently stepped out with her ex-boyfriend, actor 25-year-old Gregg Sulkin, accompanying him to his soccer match. The two appear to have rekindled their romance, after her brief fling with reality star Scott Disick.

