Khloe Kardashian Says She 'Fake Tried' to Get Pregnant With Lamar Odom: 'I Just Kept Pretending I Was Doing It'

Khloe Kardashian is coming clean about some of the deep issues in her and Lamar Odom's marriage.

In a preview of Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians season finale, the 32-year-old reality star meets with her sister Kim Kardashian West's fertility specialist, in order to see if she could be a potential surrogate for Kim and husband Kanye West's third child. When asked by the doctor if she's ever tried to get pregnant, Khloe responds "yes," then quickly clarifies her answer.

"I fake tried," she says. "I was married, but I knew the circumstances weren't the healthiest. So, I just kept pretending I was doing it."

Later, Khloe explains herself in a confessional.

"When I was doing my fertility treatments, they were more so for Lamar," she shares. "I had to stop because there was much deeper stuff that was happening in our marriage."

"I knew that it wasn't the right situation to bring a child into, and I think I've done a lot of covering up for him, like, even when it made me look like I was the problem," she adds. "But I was fine taking on that burden on my shoulders because he had a lot of other deeper s**t to deal with."

In another KUWTK clip from Sunday's episode, Khloe also gets the news from the doctor that she might have trouble getting pregnant in the future and is clearly shocked.

"This is definitely not at all how I thought this appointment was going to go," she later says in a confessional. "What if I can't get pregnant?"

