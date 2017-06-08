Taylor Swift Puts Her Entire Catalog Back on Streaming Services -- Right When Katy Perry's New Album Drops

Actions speak louder than words!

Taylor Swift has been curiously silent while Katy Perry has been opening up about their feud over the last couple of weeks -- but the 27-year-old singer definitely seems to have an opinion.

Swift's team announced on Thursday that her entire catalog will return to all streaming services (including Spotify, Pandora, Tidal and Amazon) at midnight on Friday, just when Perry's new album, Witness, drops.

"In celebration of 1989 selling over 10 Million Albums Worldwide and the RIAA's 100 Million Song Certification announcement, Taylor wants to thank her fans by making her entire back catalog available to all streaming services tonight at midnight," her rep said in a statement via the official Taylor Nation fan account.

Swift removed all her music from Spotify in 2014 around the release of 1989. The album was solely streamable on Apple Music, after the platform decided to pay artists royalties during its free three-month trial.

Perry first opened up about her and Swift's feud during her appearance on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke last month.

"Honestly, it's really like she started it and it's time for her to finish it," she said. "But, what I wanna say is that I'm ready for that B.S. to be done...Now, there is the law of cause and effect. You do something and there's going to be a reaction. And trust me daddy, there's going to be a reaction. It's all about karma."

