Khloe Kardashian Supports Tristan Thompson at Game 4 of NBA Finals

Khloe Kardashian is supporting her man!

The 32-year-old reality star was spotted cheering on her Cleveland Cavaliers player boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, at Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday.

Khloe wasn't the only member of the Kardashian clan showing her support for Thompson. Kourtney Kardashian and her kids, 7-year-old Mason and 4-year-old Penelope Disick, and Kris Jenner, were also in attendance.

"Let's go!!!! #defendtheland," Kris captioned an Instagram video from the game.

#defendtheland

While Khloe showed support for her boyfriend, ABC​ commentator​ Jeff Van Gundy unexpectedly showed support for Khloe, as he defended the reality star against those claiming Thompson's game​ ​play was a result of ​"​the Kardashian curse​"​ early in the broadcast.

"I've noticed a lot in this series, the debate about why Tristan Thompson has not played well, and he hasn't played well. But the debate about whether or not his significant other, Khloe Kardashian, and the Kardashian curse, is the reason, to me, is downright low rent," Van Gundy said passionately.

"My thing is this, when LeBron James struggled in 2011, in those finals, did we say it was his significant other that caused him to not succeed, or last year, Steph Curry, Steph Curry's wife, when he didn't play up to standard? No, this Kardashian shaming, because she's an easy target," he continued. "I don't know her or her family, but I do know this. She deserves an apology for anyone that participated in that type of debate."

Also at the game was Jordin Sparks, who sang the national anthem.

While Thompson works for his second NBA championship ring, Khloe recently opened up to ES Magazine about adding a piece of bling to her finger, declaring that she would say yes if her boyfriend proposed.

"[I've] never been in this type of love," she gushed.

