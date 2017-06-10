Pink Camps Out With Her Family -- See the Cute Snaps!

Pink is spending some quality time under the stars with her adorable family!

The 37-year-old singer took to Instagram on Saturday to share cute pics from her family's camping trip.

"My sun and my moon," Pink captioned side-by-side snaps of herself with 6-year-old daughter Willow Sage and 5-month-old son Jameson Moon.

The songstress' husband, Carey Hart, was also in on the fun.

"And my ✨ stars #campout #getthesummerstarted #whyareyousocute," Pink wrote alongside a shot of her man sitting back in the shade.

Pink is getting her son, Jameson, accustomed to nature from an early age. See the mom of two breastfeed her son during a hike in the video below.