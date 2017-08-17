Taylor Swift Makes Generous Donation to Mariska Hargitay's Charity That Helps Sexual Assault Survivors

Taylor Swift is a woman of her word.

After vowing to help those survivors of sexual assault following her victory in court earlier this week, the 27-year-old singer made a donation to actress Mariska Hargitay's Joyful Heart Foundation.

“Taylor is aware of the Joyful Heart Foundation and follows our work,” Maile M. Zambuto, CEO of the Joyful Heart Foundation, told the Huffington Post on Wednesday. “Her team got in touch with me and we talked a lot about her commitment, all along throughout this ordeal, to wanting to be of service to survivors.”

WATCH: Taylor Swift Cries During Closing Arguments in Alleged Groping Trial as Her Lawyer Implores 'No Means No'

Zambuto would not reveal how much Swift gave to the organization but did note that it was an “extremely generous financial investment in the movement to end sexual violence.”

Hargitay also praised the GRAMMY winner for her contribution. "I hope that Taylor’s very public experience -- and her decision to speak out -- not only helps empower other victims to speak up and take action, but offers them solidarity," she said in a statement.

MORE: A Front-Row Seat to Justice -- Why Taylor Swift's Sexual Assault Lawsuit Victory Matters

The Law & Order SVU star founded the Joyful Heart Foundation in 2004, and since then the organization has been working to help "transform society’s response to sexual assault, domestic violence, and child abuse, support survivors’ healing, and end this violence forever," according to its website.

Swift is both a fan of friend of Hargitay's, and even named one of her cats after the 53-year-old actress' Law & Order character, Olivia.

Olivia Benson meeting Olivia Benson. @therealmariskahargitay A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jun 13, 2015 at 10:10pm PDT

On Monday, a jury found former radio DJ David Mueller liable of assault and battery for allegedly groping Swift during a meet-and-greet in Denver, Colorado, in 2013. Mueller, who has denied the claims, filed a $3 million suit against the singer in September 2015, claiming she cost him his job and future career opportunities. Swift countersued Mueller for $1, accusing him of assault and battery. In addition to finding that Swift's mother, Andrea Swift, and her radio promotions director, Frank Bell, did not intentionally interfere with Mueller's contract, the jury also ruled that Swift be awarded the symbolic dollar.

WATCH: David Mueller Speaks Out After Taylor Swift Wins in Court, Insists He 'Never' Groped the Singer

After her victory in court, Swift released a statement promising to use her celebrity status and fortune for good. “I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this,” she said. “My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore, I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves.”

WATCH: Taylor Swift Speaks Out After Lawsuit Victory -- 'My Hope Is to Help Those Whose Voices Should Also Be Heard'