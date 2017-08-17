Antonio Banderas, Mayim Bialik and More Stars Respond to Barcelona Terror Attack

The world is in mourning yet again.

In what is being treated as a terror attack, a van crashed into pedestrians in the Spanish city of Barcelona on Thursday, killing more than a dozen people and injuring at least 80 more, CBS News reports.

After the horrifying incident occurred, many took to social media to mourn and express solidarity with the victims and their loved ones.

"Fundidos en un abrazo con #Barcelona," Spanish actor Antonio Banderas tweeted, which roughly translates to "embraced in a hug with Barcelona."

Fundidos en un abrazo con #Barcelona. — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) August 17, 2017

Mayim Bialik took to Twitter, writing, "My heart is with #Barcelona right now."

FC Barcelona soccer player Arda Turan wrote, "My prayers go out to victims and their families. Time to be one 🖤 #Barcelona."

My prayers go out to victims and their families. Time to be one 🖤 #Barcelona — Arda Turan (@ArdaTuran) August 17, 2017

"Sending love to my friends in Barcelona. Feeling helpless," Idina Menzel shared.

Sending love to my friends in Barcelona. Feeling helpless. — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) August 17, 2017

"All prayers and thoughts in Barcelona this morning," Lin-Manuel Miranda expressed. "Heartbreaking."

All prayers and thoughts in Barcelona this morning. Heartbreaking. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 17, 2017

"My heart is with Barcelona," Elijah Wood wrote.

My heart is with Barcelona. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) August 17, 2017

Meanwhile, Barack Obama, whose tweet in response to last weekend's white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, became Twitter's most liked post ever, again sought to console broken hearts, writing, "Michelle and I are thinking of the victims and their families in Barcelona. Americans will always stand with our Spanish friends. Un abrazo."

Michelle and I are thinking of the victims and their families in Barcelona. Americans will always stand with our Spanish friends. Un abrazo. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 17, 2017

If it is possible, as far as it depends on you, live at peace with everyone .Romans 12:18 #Barcelona #Charolettesville — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) August 17, 2017

Why do we always Rest In Peace ?



Why don't we Live In Peace too ? #Barcelona — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) August 17, 2017

My thoughts with those injured in #Barcelona. — Sara Ramirez (@SaraRamirez) August 17, 2017

Thoughts are with everyone in Barcelona tonight 🙏🏼 — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) August 17, 2017

Horrible to see about the terrorism in Barcelona this morning, my heart's w/the victims. It's disgusting no matter what kind of extremists. — french (@iamfrench) August 17, 2017

Now is the time that we must come together and put an end to the senseless violence. Stay strong. Te amo mucho #Barcelona 🇪🇸❤️🙏🏽 — Jake T. Austin (@JakeTAustin) August 17, 2017

