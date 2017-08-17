NEWS

Antonio Banderas, Mayim Bialik and More Stars Respond to Barcelona Terror Attack

by Alex Ungerman 2:32 PM PDT, August 17, 2017
The world is in mourning yet again.

In what is being treated as a terror attack, a van crashed into pedestrians in the Spanish city of Barcelona on Thursday, killing more than a dozen people and injuring at least 80 more, CBS News reports.

After the horrifying incident occurred, many took to social media to mourn and express solidarity with the victims and their loved ones.

"Fundidos en un abrazo con #Barcelona," Spanish actor Antonio Banderas tweeted, which roughly translates to "embraced in a hug with Barcelona."

Mayim Bialik took to Twitter, writing, "My heart is with #Barcelona right now."

FC Barcelona soccer player Arda Turan wrote, "My prayers go out to victims and their families. Time to be one 🖤 #Barcelona."

"Sending love to my friends in Barcelona. Feeling helpless," Idina Menzel shared.

"All prayers and thoughts in Barcelona this morning," Lin-Manuel Miranda expressed. "Heartbreaking."

"My heart is with Barcelona," Elijah Wood wrote.

Meanwhile, Barack Obama, whose tweet in response to last weekend's white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, became Twitter's most liked post ever, again sought to console broken hearts, writing, "Michelle and I are thinking of the victims and their families in Barcelona. Americans will always stand with our Spanish friends. Un abrazo."

