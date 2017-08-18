Pippa Middleton Looks Super Fit While Biking Through the Streets of London

Pippa Middleton got her cardio in before even stepping foot in the gym!

On Friday, the 33-year-old newlywed was spotted riding a bicycle through London, England, en route to the KX gym located in the city's Chelsea neighborhood. Pippa's athleisure look was on point, as she matched her tank top to her pink-and-orange sneakers.

The Duchess of Cambridge's sister always makes fitness a priority -- even on her honeymoon. In June, Pippa and her husband, James Matthews, were spotted going for a morning run through the Botanical Gardens while vacationing in Sydney, Australia. This didn't appear to be a leisurely workout for the couple, who brought along a personal trainer.

After tying the knot in May, Pippa and James kicked off their honeymoon in the Tetiaroa islands in French Polynesia before heading to Sydney a few days later. Ahead of her nuptials, a source told ET that Pippa was focused on a regular exercise regimen.

"She's been working out about four or five times a week," the source said. "She's been working with a personal trainer at a gym near her home in Chelsea and also has been doing Pilates. She looks and feels great -- she's never looked better."

"Pippa has always been active and athletic, but she's very lean and muscular right now," the source added. "She's been detoxing with a healthy diet and also has been getting regular facials. She's also been visiting her favorite salon, Richard Ward, for hair treatments."

