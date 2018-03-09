Olivia Munn Slams Rumors That She's Dating Justin Theroux

Olivia Munn is setting the record straight before rumors make their way online.

The 37-year-old actress shared a series of Instagram Stories on Friday, letting her fans know that she is not dating Justin Theroux after a tabloid magazine was set to publish an article about their alleged romance.

"Text from my publicist just a few minutes ago," was the first post she shared, followed by a screenshot of her text messages.

"In Touch is preparing a story about Olivia Munn and Justin Theroux. Sources tell In Touch Olivia and Justin are growing close together and they are heading towards a romance," reads her publicist's text, with Munn replying, "Oh my god. That is so stupid."

Theroux is currently single after he and Jennifer Aniston announced their separation last month.

Instagram Stories

Instagram Stories

The Ride Along 2 star continued by explaining how even though the story is "100 million percent not true," the gossip magazine was still publishing the article. She also added a personal note to all the tabloids who have continued to ship her with other celebrities.

"Dear Tabloids, Please stop matching me with my friends' exes," she wrote. "No disrespect to people who do date their friends' exes, that's just not my style. Kthxbye!"

Instagram Stories

Instagram Stories

In January, an ET eyewitness saw Munn at a dinner with Chris Pratt in Los Angeles. The brunette beauty quickly shut down speculation about the relationship, and shared a text message exchange with Pratt's ex, Anna Faris, on Twitter.

"Hey there! Sooo... I would never respond to random tabloid stories, but since we know each other I wanted to reach out to you personally to tell you the story about me and Chris dating has 0% truth," Munn wrote to Faris.

She continued, "I'm sure you already know it's not true, or maybe didn't care either way, but I just wanted to reach out personally to tell you it's not true."

Faris positively wrote back, "Oh my god-this town is so f**king crazy-you are so sweet to text-I love you-having said that if you were my new sister in law I would be thrilled!"

While Munn may not be dating the newly single men, the actress told ET earlier this week at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party that her good friend, Kim Kardashian West, gave her some advice on starting a family and freezing her eggs.

Hear what she told ET in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Allison Janney Responds to Olivia Munn and Chris Pratt Dating Rumors (Exclusive)

Olivia Munn Addresses Chris Pratt Dating Rumors, Shares Text With Anna Faris

Olivia Munn and Chris Pratt Enjoy 'Romantic' Dinner in Los Angeles (Exclusive)

Related Gallery