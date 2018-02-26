Oscars 2018: All Presenters Who Have Been Announced

You get what you give, which is what the spirit of presenting at the Academy Awards is all about.

With the 2018 Oscars taking place in Los Angeles on Sunday, the lucky winners won't be the only ones taking the stage. The show has locked down many celebrity presenters to announce categories and give out awards, from past winners to present nominees to stars of this year's biggest film's. Here's who is set to present at this year's show:

Emma Stone, who won Best Actress for La La Land in 2017, was one of the first presenters announced for this year's ceremony, to reveal the Best Actor winner. Traditionally, last year's Best Actor would also present the Best Actress category, however, in January, it was revealed that Casey Affleck withdrew himself from the task this year after his win for Manchester by the Sea faced backlash over past allegations of misconduct against him.

Other presenters include last year's Best Supporting Actor winner Mahershala Ali (Moonlight), Best Supporting Actress Viola Davis (Fences), Jennifer Garner and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman. This year's nominees Greta Gerwig (Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for Lady Bird) and Margot Robbie (Best Actress forI, Tonya) are also presenting.

Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish, The Big Sick's Kumail Nanjiani, Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland, Daniela Vega and Laura Dern round out the list of presenters initially announced.

The second batch of presenters includes Call Me by Your Name star Armie Hammer, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, multiple members of the Star Wars: The Last Jedi cast, including Mark Hamill, Oscar Isaac and Kelly Marie Tran, as well as Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot. Spider-Man: Homecoming's Zendaya and Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez will also be taking the stage.

Celebrated Cherokee actor Wes Studi -- best known for his roles in Dances With Wolves, The Last of the Mohicans and James Cameron's Avatar, among many other notable performances -- and screen legend Eva Marie Saint -- who won Best Actress in 1955 for On The Waterfront, round out the second list of presenters.

On Tuesday, another Black Panther star, Lupita Nyong'o, was announced as a presenter.

Also presenting: Ocean’s 8 star Sandra Bullock, Dave Chappelle, Emily Blunt, Ansel Elgort, Nicole Kidman, Helen Mirren, Ashley Judd, Matthew McConaughey, Jodie Foster, Christopher Walken, Rita Moreno, Eugenio Derbez and Eiza González.

And on Friday, the Academy revealed four more presenters, Taraji P. Henson, Salma Hayek, Maya Rudolph and Annabella Sciorra.

The 90th Annual Oscars -- hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel for the second consecutive year -- kicks off March 4 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.

