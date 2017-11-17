Selena Gomez Gives Haunting Performance of New Single 'Wolves' at American Music Awards

Selena Gomez delivered.

The 25-year-old singer gave a haunting and eerie performance of "Wolves" at the 2017 American Music Awards on Sunday, her first performance since she revealed her kidney transplant in September.

The performance began with Gomez lying on stage in front of a crashed car in the woods, wearing a short white dress and sporting fake bruises and blood on her body. She was joined by spooky, zombie-like dancers in ethereal gowns as Gomez sang and walked the stage. She concluded the song with a small smile and bow.

Gomez made her first major public appearance at the AMAs last year after announcing she was taking time off to deal with issues of depression and anxiety stemming from her battle with lupus. The singer delivered a heartbreaking speech during the show, admitting she was "absolutely broken inside."

This year, her appearance at the show was also accompanied by her new blonde bob. It was a shock for fans, but Gomez rocked the look with confidence and a sexy black leather zip-up dress.

In 2014, Gomez made headlines with an emotional performance of "The Heart Wants What It Wants," shortly after her split from Justin Bieber. The former Disney star made pal Taylor Swift cry in the audience, but as we all know know, Jelena is back on.

