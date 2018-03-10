'SNL': Becca Kufrin Gets Her Heart Broken By Robert Mueller in 'Bachelor' Season Finale Parody

Becca Kufrin keeps getting her heart broken, even on Saturday Night Live.

SNL managed to skewer politics and reality TV this week, with a cold open featuring Cecily Strong as the new Bachelorette and Kate McKinnon playing Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who only had more bad news for the lovelorn reality star.

In a pitch-perfect recreation of the now-infamous break-up footage from the most recent season of The Bachelor, between Kufrin and Arie Luyendyk Jr., the 27-year-old brunette beauty was instead joined by Mueller, who had some pretty traumatizing news – he doesn't have enough evidence to support a case of collusion against President Donald Trump.

"The reality is that I don't think I can give you everything that you want right now," McKinnon's Mueller nervously admitted to Kufrin, mirroring Luyendyk's comments from the finale. "And I think you’ve sensed that."

"So what, you don’t have Trump on collusion," Strong's Kufrin shot back, hurt and stunned.

"Um, I think I need to explore the possibility that I might have a stronger case with some other stuff," Mueller sheepishly replied. "I'm just trying to be honest with you and tell you that I can't commit to collusion right now."

After a lot of crying in the bathroom and anxious, nervous silence, Kufrin asked the question on many viewers minds: "So that’s it? He's just gonna be president?"

"I honestly, I just don't know how to answer that," Mueller said.

"So I have to wait two more years for him to be out of office," Kufrin continued, despondent.

"Honestly, probably six," Mueller replied, eliciting a loud, bleeped swear from the reality star.

But all of her sadness was instantly washed away when Mueller shared the only good news she's heard in a while: "Look, if it makes you feel any better, [Jared] Kushner's cooked and also you're the next Bachelorette."

"Oh! Well, that's great! Then I'm fine," Kufrin exclaims, laughing.

Check out the video below for a look at the real-life break-up from The Bachelor season finale last week.

