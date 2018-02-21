'Southern Charm' Season 5 Trailer Is Here -- Watch!

Southern Charm is back!

Bravo's Southern socialites are returning for a fifth season of country love and drama, now joined by new cast member Chelsea Meissner (and her rescue pit bull, Tyson!), an eight-year resident of Charleston, South Carolina, who hails from Hilton Head Island.

Chelsea's not the only fresh face, however. Sure to cause a lot of drama is Thomas Ravenel's new flame, Ashley, a coupling that, from the looks of things, will not sit well with Kathryn Dennis, Thomas' ex and mother of his two children.

Of course, the trailer also offers a sneak peek into Craig Conover and Naomie Olindo's breakup, Cameran Eubanks' journey with first-time motherhood, and just enough Patricia Altschul to keep us happy!

Watch the video below for a sneak peek at what's to come in season five.

Craig and Naomi's breakup is clearly weighing heavily on the couple, who admitted to ET last year that the fourth season was really trying on their relationship.

“You got to see the honeymoon period [in season three]” Craig revealed last April. “This year, Naomie is such an honest person, which is a good thing. So, if she was mad at me, or if we had something to talk about, there wasn't any holding back."

Meanwhile, Cameran opened up to ET last week about her big life change in becoming a mom.

“The thing that surprises me most about being a new mom is your time is no longer your own,” the 34-year-old confessed. “You no longer have true freedom, unless you have a nanny, which I don’t have, but don’t think I haven’t researched them, because I’m starting to go crazy.”

The change has made simple outings feel like full on getaways!

“At this point in my life, going to Target feels like a vacation of sorts,” she joked. “Haven’t gotten out much in the past four weeks. So, yes, definitely the most surprising thing is, your time is not your own, and you really, really miss your freedom.”

Of course, not everyone is joining Craig, Naomie, Cameran, Thomas, Chelsea, Austen Kroll and Shep Rose this season, as outgoing cast member Landon Clements recently relocated to Los Angeles.

For the rest of the crew, Southern Charm returns Thursday, April 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

