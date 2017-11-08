Taylor Swift Releases Track Listing for 'Reputation,' But Fans May Have to Wait to Stream the Album
The release of Taylor Swift's sixth studio album, Reputation, is just days away, but fans that are looking to listen to the songs on a streaming service may have to wait another week.
While Reputation can be downloaded on iTunes and purchased in stores on Friday, Bloomberg reports that it will not be available to stream during the first week of sales as Swift's team is still negotiating the specific terms with various platforms. The news agency reached out to the 27-year-old singer-songwriter's team regarding this report but no one was available to comment.
As fans may remember, Swift removed her music from Spotify not long after the 2014 release of her album, 1989. Then in June, she made her catalog available again on all streaming services, Spotify included.
Meanwhile, Swift posted the album's track listing to Instagram on Tuesday, not long after it was leaked.
The second song on the album, "End Game," will feature rapper Future and Swift's friend, Ed Sheeran, who she also collaborated with on the song "Everything Has Changed," which is off her 2012 Red record.
Here's a look at the entire track listing:
1. "…Ready For It?"
2. "End Game" (ft. Ed Sheeran and Future)
3. "I Did Something Bad"
4. "Don’t Blame Me"
5. "Delicate"
6. "Look What You Made Me Do"
7. "So It Goes…"
8. "Gorgeous"
9. "Getaway Car"
10. "King of My Heart"
11. "Dancing With Our Hands Tied"
12. "Dress"
13. "This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things"
14. "Call It What You Want"
15. "New Year's Day"
In anticipation of her album release, Swift also held secret listening parties with 500 lucky fans at her homes in London, Los Angeles, Nashville and Rhode Island.
An attendee at the L.A. soiree told ET that some of Swift's famous friends were at the event, including Orange Is the New Black actress Ruby Rose and Reputation music producer and Bleachers frontman, Jack Antonoff. As for her house, the partygoer called it "gorgeous."
Here's an inside look into what it's like to attend one of Swift's secret sessions: