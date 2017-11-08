Taylor Swift Releases Track Listing for 'Reputation,' But Fans May Have to Wait to Stream the Album

The release of Taylor Swift's sixth studio album, Reputation, is just days away, but fans that are looking to listen to the songs on a streaming service may have to wait another week.

While Reputation can be downloaded on iTunes and purchased in stores on Friday, Bloomberg reports that it will not be available to stream during the first week of sales as Swift's team is still negotiating the specific terms with various platforms. The news agency reached out to the 27-year-old singer-songwriter's team regarding this report but no one was available to comment.

As fans may remember, Swift removed her music from Spotify not long after the 2014 release of her album, 1989. Then in June, she made her catalog available again on all streaming services, Spotify included.