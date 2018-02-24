'Thor: Ragnarok' Star Tessa Thompson Shares Which Marvel Heroines She's Dying to Work With (Exclusive)

"The future of Marvel seems to be very female," Tessa Thompson proudly declares.

ET's Courtney Tezeno sat down with the Thor: Ragnarok star who portrays Valkyrie earlier this week where she expressed her interest in wanting to team up with the Black Panther warriors.

"Okoye is pretty cool. I mean Valkyrie would just bow down, I bow down to her. Valkyrie would be like 'Sis,'" she gushed, opening up her arms. "My long lost sis. She's [the] leader of the Valkyrie of Wakanda. So that would be exciting."

She also wouldn't shy away from working with Black Widow. "Scarlett Johansson's the sort of O.G. superhero," Thompson added.

It's no doubt that the Marvel universe is expanding with female heroines at the forefront, something that Thompson is very excited about.

"I think what we're seeing, regardless of a lady liberator or an A-force movie or a female ensemble Marvel movie, is that in phase four, women rule supreme," the actress explained. "We're seeing a Black Widow movie in the works, which I hear about and is so exciting, Captain Marvel with Brie Larson and DeWanda Wise. We're seeing that women are at the forefront of these stories [and], of course, withBlack Panther those incredible warrior women in that film."

Thompson also hilariously reacted to being "shipped" with Janelle Monáe after appearing in the singer's "Make Me Feel" video.

"What does shipping mean? They're going to put you in a box together and ship you away?" she asked, before finding out that fans wanted her and the singer to be a couple.

"Janelle and I have been really close. We've been really good friends at this point for about three and a half years. I'm so lucky to have her in my life. I met her in an audition!" adding, "Janelle is somebody that is interested in empowering not just women but people to be who they are."

Thor: Ragnarok is available on Digital Friday, and comes to 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on March 6.

For more on Thompson, including why she thinks representation in film matter, watch below.

