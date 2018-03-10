Tori Spelling Returns to Work After Alleged Breakdown

Tori Spelling is ready to get back to work!

The 44-year-old actress shared on Saturday that she and former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Jennie Garth are gearing up for an exciting new project together.

"#back2work great creative day yesterday with my #partnerincrime @jenniegarth #90210vibes #donnaandkellyforver #besties," she wrote on Instagram alongside a selfie and picture of the CBS Studio Center lot.

While Spelling gave no additional information about what she and Garth have up their sleeves, she did post an inspirational message on her Instagram Story.

"I'm strong, I'm amazing, I'm beautiful, I'm wonderful, I'm worthy, I'm loved, I'm brave, I'm sweet, I'm happy, I'm me," read the quote.

Earlier this week, Spelling's husband, Dean McDermott, called the police to check on her well-being.

A spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to ET that police were called to do a welfare check on Spelling on Wednesday morning at a location in Thousand Oaks, California.

“We were asked to check on her well-being," the spokesperson stated, adding that McDermott, was the one to make the call. "Deputies went out to talk to her briefly and determined she was fine.”

Spelling's wellness check comes after police were called to her Woodland Hills, California, home last Thursday after receiving a "mental illness" call, which a source told ET was a "huge wake-up call" for the 44-year-old actress that she needs to focus more on her health.

For more Spelling's recent incident, watch below.

