Tori Spelling's Marriage 'In Shambles' as She Deals With 'Non-Stop Chaos' at Home, Source Says (Exclusive)

Despite appearances on social media that she's doing just fine, Tori Spelling continues to struggle with issues with her husband Dean McDermott, a source tells ET.

“Tori and Dean’s marriage is in shambles despite having a sit down last week to try to make it work. They made an attempt to use the tools given to them by their therapist to create a healthy environment for the kids but it isn’t working,” the source says. “One of Tori’s main issues with Dean is he isn't helping with the kids as much as she feels he should. He used to do everything but has stepped away and started taking more time for himself.”

Spelling married McDermott in 2006, and the couple have five children together. As for McDermott, the source says that he’s just trying to keep the peace as much as he can.

"Dean is trying to be calm and handle things," the source says. "He doesn't want to raise his voice or say anything that she could misconstrue to the police."

"She panics every time he is out," the source also alleges. "If she doesn't know exactly where he is, her anxiety goes through the roof. She seems to live in fear he will cheat again.”

ET previously confirmed that McDermott called police on March 7 to do a welfare check on his wife at a location in Thousand Oaks, California. The source claims that prior to the call, the two fought, and she threatened not to come back from a doctor's appointment with one of their kids.

“She lost it again, she flipped out again and threatened him," the source claims. "That was the reason the police had to go to the doctor’s office. Dean was worried Tori would take their kid and not return."

"Dean doesn't want the mother of his children to get arrested, he just wants to show Tori he is serious about watching her behavior and the children,” the source adds. "Close friends only see this getting worse. Things don't look good. It is causing total unrest in the home because the kids are present during her outbursts and threats.”

Though Spelling has since returned to work after the police visit, the source says that the troubles have persisted.

"There is non-stop chaos in their home and in their marriage," the source says. "Friends are talking about a possible intervention of sorts before things get even worse."

-- Reporting by Adriane Schwartz

