'KUWTK': Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About Starting a Family With Tristan Thompson: 'He Wants to Have Kids Now'

Khloe Kardashian is opening up about looking toward the future with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Kim Kardashian's longing for a third child became the thrust of yet another episode on Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 13 finale, and this time she turned to her younger sister to ask if she'd consider acting as a surrogate. Khloe was hesitant about the idea, but agreed to come with Kim to a fertility specialist.

While at the doctor, Khloe was told that she had "fewer follicles" on her ovaries than expected for a 32-year-old woman, and that could lead to her having trouble conceiving in the future.

In an effort to see if her fertility problems were a result of her birth control, Khloe stopping taking her pills, and when she was reexamined the issue seemed to be resolved, although the doctor suggested she consider freezing her eggs, just to be safe.

However, as Khloe revealed to Kim while having lunch together, she might be ready to have kids sooner than she originally realized, because her boyfriend is already excited about having some babies with the reality star.

"He wants to have kids now," Khloe explained. "He said, 'I want to have kids with you, [and] if you get pregnant, you could make maternity jeans for [your clothing line] Good American."

Khloe and the Cleveland Cavaliers star were first romantically linked in August 2016, and were first spotted together on vacation in Mexico together the following month. Since then, the couple have been openly dating.

"He's so f**king cut and supportive and sweet, I've just never had that," Khloe told Kim. "He's such a nice, nice, nice person."

In a solo interview, the KUWTK star said that she and Tristan "definitely talk about starting a family."

"He wants to have like, five or six kids with me, and that's lovely," Khloe said, laughing. "We could start at one and then grow from there. But now, knowing I'm not on birth control, it's really scary. It's like a really big step."

For Kim, being a mom has been the most important thing in her life, and she encouraged Khloe to look forward to the possibility.

"I know we've scared Khloe so much, or at least I have, in wanting to have kids," Kim said in a solo interview, referring to her two difficult pregnancies with her daughter, North, and her son, Saint. "But she'd be such an amazing mom."

As the season finale began to wrap up, Khloe admitted, "I am really, really excited about my future with me and Tristan. We're doing so well, and I'm looking forward to see where all that goes."

As she spoke, a heart-warming montage of footage showing her and Tristan hanging out and being adorable played, underscored with optimistic music. Later, as the montage transitioned into images of Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's cute kids, Kris Jenner shared, "You never know when to expect another grandchild. I'm looking forward to seeing who's next."

