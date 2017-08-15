Chris Harrison Talks Explosive 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season Four Premiere: 'There Were Tears Shed'

Chris Harrison is opening up about the explosive season four premiere of Bachelor in Paradise, which highlighted Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson's flirty connection.

Following Monday night's show, the 46-year-old host was a guest on Good Morning America, where he candidly spoke about BiP not fully addressing what exactly led to the temporary halt in production in June after a producer alleged sexual misconduct on the Mexico set.

WATCH: Corinne Olympios & DeMario Jackson Set Date for First Reunion Since 'Bachelor in Paradise' Scandal

"Corinne and DeMario had very little to do with the entire incident, as far as filing a complaint or allegations against one another, and that was what created this kind of frustrating situation," Harrison explained. "It was someone who really wasn't there and really didn't see or hear anything that kind of got this ball rolling."

"There were tears shed," Harrison continued. "When you have 300-400 people whose jobs are on the line, people that we bring on the show… there were allegations that these people's safety was put in jeopardy. And now you're questioning people's loyalty, you're questioning their integrity."

Taping resumed after an investigation found no evidence of misconduct -- but Olympios and Jackson did not return to Paradise with the rest of the cast.

RELATED: Nick Viall to Live Chat With 'Bachelor in Paradise' Fans During Entire Season

"The short time frame that we came back in, we had a compacted schedule," Harrison explained. "Little tougher to come up with a happy couple and I think you're going to see there's a little more of an organic feel to the show as it will continue after we leave Paradise. So, we're going to see if we have a happy couple and end up with an engaged couple during the live finale later on."

According to GMA, BiP producers say that's all fans will actually see of Olympios and Jackson's alleged pool hookup this season. BiP will not be airing the controversial footage of the incident, but Harrison says fans will learn more about what led to the shutdown and hear from both Olympios and Jackson during the next few episodes. The two-part premiere continues Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Watch the video below for more.

WATCH: 'Bachelor in Paradise' Premiere: A Timeline of Corinne & DeMario's Interactions Before the Big Shutdown