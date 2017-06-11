'Bachelor in Paradise' Production Halted Following 'Allegations of Misconduct'

Bachelor in Paradise has halted production on the new season, currently being shot in Mexico.

Warner Bros. released a statement to ET on Sunday, explaining that they have "become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico."

"We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations," the statement continued. "Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action."

No additional information regarding the nature of the stated allegations of misconduct has been released.

Until this abrupt halt, the fourth season of the popular ABC reality dating series was in full production mode and was scheduled to premiere on Aug. 8. It's unclear how this development will impact the premiere date.

The cast of the new season of Bachelor in Paradise features 16 past Bachelor and Bachelorette suitors. Eight women from the most recent season of The Bachelor who had been vying for Nick Viall's heart -- including Corinne Olympios -- were among the female contestants.

One of the male contestants, DeMario Jackson, was a contestant on the current season of The Bachelorette, and had been competing for a rose from Rachel Lindsay. Other season four cast members include Robby Hayes and Vinny Ventiera, fan favorites from JoJo Fletcher's Bachelorette season.

ETonline will continue to follow this story as it develops.

