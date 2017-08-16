Grace VanderWaal Returns to the 'AGT' Stage as First Round of Quarter-Final Cuts Narrow the Field

Grace VanderWaal returned to America's Got Talent!

The 13-year-old singer, who won the competition last season, took the AGT stage on Wednesday to adorably perform her latest single, "Moonlight," before five acts were eliminated during the results show.

This week was the beginning of the quarter-finals, with 12 acts performing on Tuesday night for a chance to move on to the semi-finals. Seven acts advanced to the next round, but five had to say goodbye.

The performers that were safe this week were Air Force Academy singing group In The Stairwell, singer Christian Guardino, comedian Preacher Lawson, rollerskating duo Billy and Emily England and singer Yoli Mayor.

Also advancing to the next round was singing ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer, who got the Golden Buzzer during AGT's first round and returned on Tuesday with an amazing rendition of the Jackson 5 hit "Who's Loving You?" 10-year-old singer Angelica Hale's cover of Zedd's "Clarity" brought Mel B to tears and also earned her a spot in the semis.

"What an amazing song you've chosen. This song is so dear to my heart and you've literally did everything to it. You did it so much justice," Mel marveled on Tuesday night after Hale's performance. "You're so small, but you've got this massive voice."

Unfortunately, AGT fans had to part ways with young dancing duo Artyon and Paige, Singing Trump, singing clown Puddles Pity Party, comedian daredevil Bello Nock and dance crew Just Jerk.

ET spoke with AGT host Tyra Banks after the show on Tuesday, where she gushed about Hale's powerful performance.

“Angelica Hale, little beautiful angel voice, ran up to me and grabbed my little makeup legs that are covered in makeup, and she’s like, 'Tyra, Tyra, I'm so scared. I'm so scared.’ And I had to talk her off the scared ledge,” Banks told ET. “And I told her that, ‘No, you're not scared. You're excited. Whenever we're scared and nervous, we say we're excited, we’re excited, and it turns that energy around.’ And then she went out there and like, hit that Mariah note, and it was done.”

America's Got Talent airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.