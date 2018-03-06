Wendy Williams Announces Her Official Return to Host Her Show After Health Struggle

Wendy Williams is gearing up for her big return!

The 53-year-old talk show host announced on Tuesday that she'll be returning to host her TV show, The Wendy Williams Show, on Monday, March 19, after taking a break to focus on her health. On Feb. 21, Williams shared with viewers that her doctor ordered her to take a three-week break due to her battle with hyperthyroidism and Graves' disease.

Williams also tweeted out her thanks to Jerry O'Connell, whom she revealed will be her first-ever guest host in the show's nine-year history.

"Hey @MrJerryOC thanks for being my guest host while I'm out getting some much needed rest," Williams tweeted. "See you all Monday, March 19th! XOX, Wendy."

“Jerry has been such a good friend to me and to the show," she also said in a statement. "We’re happy to welcome him as a guest host while I’m out getting much needed rest. Can’t wait to get back in my purple chair!”

Meanwhile, O'Connell is more than happy to temporarily fill Williams' shoes.

“I am so excited to help out and fill in," O'Connell said in a statement. "We all know nobody can fill the purple chair like Wendy, but I am honored to sit with her co-hosts and to bring the many fans allthe Hot Topics they love. Like Wendy tells us, I am going to Say It Like I Mean It.”

Williams' hiatus is intended to get her medication and levels from her long-public battle with hyperthyroidism and Graves’ disease in sync. According to the Mayo Clinic, Graves' disease is "an immune system disorder that results in the overproduction of thyroid hormones." Symptoms include weight loss, anxiety, irritability, tremors in hands, bulging eyes, fatigue and heat sensitivity.

When Williams announced her break, she noted that it feels like there are "birds swimming around my head, like a cartoon." She further quipped, "Like I'm constantly high -- but not high."

