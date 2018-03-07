Why Kaitlyn Bristowe Thinks It's Time for 'The Bachelor' to 'Move On' (Exclusive)

Kaitlyn Bristowe thinks it's time for The Bachelor to make some changes.

ET's Lauren Zima sat down with the former Bachelorette for a live interview on Tuesday, where Bristowe said she thinks the Bachelor franchise needs to adjust in the age of the Me Too and Time's Up movements.

"This sounds so weird and terrible to say, but it's time for The Bachelor to maybe move on," Bristowe said. "Only because of the time we're living in."

"That whole thing when I was against Britt [Nilsson] to be the Bachelorette? I'm like, 'Ugh. Two women being pitted against each other, no!' And then I think about it, and I'm like, 'There's usually 25 women pitted against each other [on The Bachelor],'" she explained. "I shouldn't say I wish The Bachelor would end, because I still enjoy watching it, but it's a weird time to be watching this."

Bristowe doesn't think the Bachelor franchise will go away anytime soon "because people will always watch the show," but she's definitely advocating for some adjustments.

"That women wrestling [date on Luyendyk's season]... watching the women wrestle, I know it was supposed to have a different tone with the GLOW girls, because their show is all about empowerment, but it was kind of soft porn-y," she shared.

The former reality star also disagrees with how the show handled Luyendyk's finale, airing his unedited breakup with his fiance, Becca Kufrin, when she was clearly blindsided by the situation.

"I don't mind the on-camera part, it was just too dragged out. Enough's enough," Bristowe explained. "It was, I think, a little sneaky. Becca didn't know that was happening."

Instead, Bristowe said Luyendyk shouldn't have proposed at all in the finale, given how conflicted he was between Kufrin and his runner-up, Lauren Burnham (whom he got engaged to on Tuesday's After the Final Rose). "What's to say it's weird to keep dating two people after the show?" she asked. "It's weird on camera, but we've all accepted it and know that's the format of The Bachelor. Why is it weird to do that after you haven't made up your mind yet?"

"[Proposing] is a lot of pressure. But, I mean, that's why you watch. You want that," added Bristowe, who is still engaged to her final pick, Shawn Booth.

Bristowe then speculated about Bachelor producers' involvement in the blowout finale. "Did producers make him [choose someone to propose to], because they knew it was boring? 'Maybe you should pick her and we'll do a little switcheroo, pull a Jason Mesnick,'" she guessed. "They bring in Jason [for the finale on Monday], and I'm like, 'They didn't just bring in Jason for a fun time. Like, there's a switcheroo coming.'"

"Then [during Luyendyk's breakup with Kufrin], he kept saying all the wrong things... like, is this part of the contract?" she added. "Did they have to play it out like that?"

"They probably learned from the last time with Jason, 'Oh, we should've filmed [the breakup]," she mused. "You can fall in love with two people. Yes, I understand. But it was just how they went about it that rubbed me the wrong way."

Two people who didn't have a problem with Luyendyk and Kufrin's breakup playing out on-air are Luyendyk and Burnham.

During an interview with ET in New York City on Wednesday morning, the pair (who admittedly didn't even watch the episode), said while devastating at the time, the breakup provided an opportunity for Kufrin to gain support from viewers and become the next Bachelorette.

"I think there was a good reasoning behind that being filmed, and it did allow her to have the whole story told from her end as well, so people can kind of rally behind her and support her future," Burnham shared.

Bristowe has remained a franchise favorite, and while she and Booth don't have a wedding date, they're living a happy life together in their new home in Nasville. Bristowe is busy writing music, starring on Broadway and staying close with her fan base through her popular podcast,Off the Vine.

RELATED CONTENT:

Arie Luyendyk Jr. Says Unedited 'Bachelor' Breakup Was 'Unfair' to Him (Exclusive)

'Bachelor' Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Already Know When They Want to Get Married (Exclusive)

Arie Luyendyk Jr. Says He Would Have Broken Up With Becca Kufrin 'Regardless' of Lauren Burnham (Exclusive)

Related Gallery