Lululemon's high-quality workout clothes are not just gym staples, but also prove to be longtime go-to's for everyday wear. From running to training and yoga, the sweat-wicking fabrics are so smooth and lightweight, but can be pricey. Luckily, new men’s and women’s styles are added to Lululemon's We Made Too Much sale section every week.

The Lululemon deals include best-selling leggings, tank tops, exercise dresses, sweatshirts and more at discounted prices. Athleisure deals in the Lululemon We Made Too Much section are not your typical clearance finds — the gear is both comfortable and durable to be worn year round. Right now, there is so much Lululemon apparel on sale just in time for stocking up on more activewear to help you look and feel your best as we enter a new season.

In addition to leggings, a variety of activewear and loungewear styles are included in the Lululemon sale — and perfect to add to your seasonal gym styles. Whether you want more leggings or new sports bra tanks, tights or running shorts, you really don't want to miss out on these deals from Lululemon.

Ahead, check out the best Lululemon deals and styles to shop today.

Court Crush Dress Lululemon Court Crush Dress This supportive tennis dress will have you ready for the court. Plus, the pockets can hold a tennis ball and your phone. $138 $69 Buy Now

