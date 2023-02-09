Amazon deals can help you score huge deals on robot vacuum cleaners right now, which are popular and easy to use.

With winter and chilly temperatures here, you're probably looking for a convenient way to keep your dusty hardwood floors clean without having to leave your cozy blanket or bed. If you've been searching for an opportunity to save on a new robot vacuum, Amazon has a ton of discounts ﻿on robot vacuum cleaners including Roomba's best-selling models, which have unbeatable savings right now. The crowd-favorite Roombas are known for being a splurge, but you won't break the bank with Amazon. The retailer has these robot vacuums up to 78% off right now.

iRobot is constantly developing new versions of its Roomba vacuums. The iRobot Roomba Combo s9+ Robot Vacuum comes with the Braava m6 and they both can automatically empty out trash on its own.

As you might imagine, robot vacuums tend to cost more than manual models. They seamlessly transition from wood floors to carpet and some even come with their own self-cleaning stations. Considering robot vacuum cleaners can cost upwards of $500, now is a great time to take advantage of Amazon's deals on Roomba vacuums and make cleaning the house a breeze.

Ahead, clean smarter with the best robot vacuums on sale now at Amazon.

The Best Robot Vacuum Deals

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Amazon iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Whether you’re relaxing at home or out enjoying life, Roomba i3 EVO takes care of dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System. It cleans intelligently in straight lines back and forth, thoroughly cleaning your floors while navigating around furniture. $350 $300 Shop Now

iRobot Roomba j7 Amazon iRobot Roomba j7 The Roomba j7 robot vacuum uses iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes. Picking up before you clean is now a thing of the past. $600 $487 Shop Now

eufy by Anker RoboVac 11S Amazon eufy by Anker RoboVac 11S For those with pets, clean your floors with twin turbine technology that is said to pick up 57% more pet hair. The intelligent vacuum will map your floors so you'll always know where it's cleaning. $229 $140 WITH COUPON Shop Now

iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum Amazon iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum Save money on the iRobot Roomba i7 robot vacuum and it'll save you time. This robot vacuum pulls in stubborn dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System and 10X the Power-Lifting Suction. $700 $419 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The 40 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now: Tech, Home, Fashion and More

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Are On Sale for Their Lowest Price This Year

Shop Ninja and KitchenAid Appliance Deals In Time For Super Bowl LVII

The Best Keurig Deals: Save On Highly-Rated Single-Serve Coffee Makers

Save $400 On Apple MacBook Pros, Plus More of The Best Laptop Deals

Save Now on This Highly-Rated Dyson Vacuum Lookalike From Amazon

25 Best Walmart Deals to Shop This Week: Tech, Home, Beauty and More

Samsung's Top-Rated Cordless Stick Vacuum Is On Sale for 2023

Best Robot Vacuums to Buy In 2023: Top Cleaners for Wood and Carpet

Save Hundreds on Powerful Dyson Vacuums This Winter