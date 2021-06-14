12 Best Last-Minute Online Flower and Plant Delivery Services for Celebrating Father's Day
There's nothing quite like a beautiful bouquet of fresh flowers or a longer-lasting houseplant to liven up a place in someone's home. Father's Day is less than a week away, and and there's no time like the present to order some colorful blooms for the Dad, stepdad, grandfather or any father figure in your life! Flower delivery services make the best last-minute gifts without feeling last-minute.
Whether you're hoping to freshen up their home decor with tried-and-true roses or a carnation bouquet (or lilies, or a rose bouquet... ), you're looking for a last-minute gift, or you want to send Dad an unexpected arrangement with bright, colorful and unique buds, a flower delivery service will have you covered for any floral gift idea to give this summer.
Dad not one for farm fresh flowers? Not to worry, there's still a collection of plants that will make your loved one smile. A new houseplant (like the ever-popular fiddle leaf fig) or a DIY kit for homegrown herbs is a surefire Father's Day win for the plant lovers in your life. That said, if you want to present someone with something a little more decorative to celebrate them, an artfully crafted bouquet of seasonal flowers for a flower delivery will be the perfect gift for anyone on your shopping list -- whether they claim to have a green thumb or not.
Looking for a selection of show-stopping flower arrangements and more to celebrate the special place they have in your life? Flower delivery companies will send everything you're looking for straight to the doorstep (and in some cases, on the same day with contactless delivery when you can't make it to an in-person gathering). To make the occasion even sweeter, most brands tap local florists, which means you get to support small businesses while making a loved one's day with the thoughtful gift of beautiful flowers.
Below, shop ET Style's favorite online flower delivery services offering beautiful summer selections for the perfect way to show your love.
Read More: Check out ET's Father's Day Gift Guide for tons of gift ideas for Dads.
