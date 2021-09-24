Shopping

12 Best Online Flower and Plant Delivery Services for the Fall

By Dale Arden Chong‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Mother's Day Flowers
Mavocado/Getty Images

There's nothing quite like a beautiful bouquet of fresh flowers or a longer-lasting houseplant to liven up a place in someone's home. The Fall season is officially here, and and there's no time like the present to order some fall blooms for your home or the special person in your life! Flower delivery services also make the best last-minute gifts without feeling last-minute.

Whether you're hoping to freshen up their home decor with tried-and-true roses or a carnation bouquet (or lilies, or a rose bouquet... ), you're looking for a gift, or you want to send your Dad, Mom, siblings, or expectant mom an unexpected arrangement with bright, colorful and unique buds, a flower delivery service will have you covered for any floral gift idea to give this fall. 

Are you not one for farm fresh flowers? Not to worry, there's still a collection of plants that will make your or your loved one smile. A new houseplant (like the ever-popular fiddle leaf fig) or a DIY kit for homegrown herbs is a surefire win for the plant lovers in your life. That said, if you want to present someone with something a little more decorative to celebrate them, an artfully crafted bouquet of seasonal flowers for a flower delivery will be the perfect gift for anyone on your shopping list -- whether they claim to have a green thumb or not.

Looking for a selection of show-stopping flower arrangements and more to celebrate the special place they have in your life?  Flower delivery companies will send everything you're looking for straight to the doorstep (and in some cases, on the same day with contactless delivery when you can't make it to an in-person gathering). To make the occasion even sweeter, most brands tap local florists, which means you get to support small businesses while making a loved one's day with the thoughtful gift of beautiful flowers.

Below, shop ET Style's favorite online flower delivery services offering beautiful fall selections for the perfect way to show your love. 

1-800-Flowers Fields Of Europe® For Fall
1-800-Flowers Fields Of Europe® For Fall
1-800-Flowers
1-800-Flowers Fields Of Europe® For Fall
Nothing feels quite as iconic as 1-800-Flowers when it comes to fresh flower delivery. Whether you're sending flower arrangements to family members or ordering plants to spruce up your own home for the fall, expect a wide variety of offerings and reliable same-day delivery. New Customers can save 25% on flowers and gifts with code: NEWSHOPPER25.
$40 AND UP AT 1-800-FLOWERS
Bloomscape Hypoestes Collection
Hypoestes Collection Bloomscape
Bloomscape
Bloomscape Hypoestes Collection
If flowers aren't really their thing, these cute little hypoestes plant collection by Bloomscape will do the trick. They can keep them buddied together or place them around the house. 
$69 AT BLOOMSCAPE
UrbanStems The Aspen
UrbanStems
UrbanStems The Aspen
UrbanStems
UrbanStems The Aspen
UrbanStems
Turn to UrbanStems for a truly unique selection of fresh flowers, plants and gifts. They offer same-day delivery in NYC and Washington, DC for one-time flower bouquets as well as subscriptions. This season, opt for an unconventional bouquet such as The Aspen, which features Instagram-worthy dried oats, strawflowers and more.
$100 AT URBANSTEMS
Enjoy Flowers Pre-Arranged Signature Single Size Arrangement
Enjoy Flowers Pre-Arranged Single Size Arrangement
Enjoy Flowers
Enjoy Flowers Pre-Arranged Signature Single Size Arrangement
Enjoy Flowers offers both subscriptions and one-time gifts of stunning bouquets from its online flower delivery service. The Signature bouquet, like the one pictured above, includes 20 to 25 stems curated specifically for the festive season.
$59 AT ENJOY FLOWERS
Floom Flower Arrangement
Floom
Floom Flower Arrangement
Floom
Floom Flower Arrangement
Floom
With Floom, you have the option to choose a gorgeous bouquet and other flower arrangement, which are created by local florists. Floom is available with contact-free delivery in select cities (including NYC, Los Angeles, San Diego and Houston), and you can get free delivery on your first order of $75 or more.
$75 AND UP AT FLOOM
The Sill Petite White Orchid
Petite White Orchid The Sill
The Sill
The Sill Petite White Orchid
For elegant, classic orchids, head to The Sill. They have this white orchid as well as a purple orchid, plus a variety of planters to find just the right fit.
$75 AT THE SILL
Farmgirl Flowers Fun Size Burlap Wrapped Bouquet
Farmgirl Flowers Fun Size Burlap Wrapped Bouquet
Farmgirl Flowers
Farmgirl Flowers Fun Size Burlap Wrapped Bouquet
Odds are you've heard of the floral company Farmgirl Flowers (or at the very least, seen the brand's arrangements on Instagram). This season, Farmgirl Flowers carries a range of seasonal fresh blooms spanning traditional options with a traditional flower type to less conventional stylings, such as this bright and beautiful bouquet that comes in a burlap bag and ribbon.
$59 AT FARMGIRL FLOWERS
Flora2000 Mayflower Mixed Flowers Bouquet
Flora2000 Mayflower Mixed Flowers Bouquet
Flora2000
Flora2000 Mayflower Mixed Flowers Bouquet
Flora2000 might not be on your radar -- yet. The company boasts master floral arrangement artistry, eco-friendly packaging and 24/7 customer service; in the U.S., they have a few delivery options including same day delivery via a local florist or flower shop if you order before noon. And, of course, they offer beautiful flower arrangements, like this playful basket of stems.
$73 AND UP AT FLORA2000
Bouqs Flower Arrangements
Bouqs Flower Arrangements
Bouqs
Bouqs Flower Arrangements
If you're working against the clock to get a flower delivery on its way, be sure to order a bouquet from Bouqs. The direct-to-consumer flower delivery service made famous on Shark Tank is sure to get an order to your loved one just in time for the special day.
$39 AND UP AT BOUQS
FTD Spring Breeze Multicolored Tulip Bouquet With Vase
FTD Spring Breeze Multicolored Tulip Bouquet With Vase
FTD
FTD Spring Breeze Multicolored Tulip Bouquet With Vase
A bouquet of tulips never fails to put someone in a good mood. FTD uses the same florist network as ProFlowers, so you can trust your recipient will receive a fresh, stunning and contactless delivery.
$60 AT FTD
ProFlowers Hello Sunshine Bouquet
ProFlowers Hello Sunshine Bouquet
ProFlowers
ProFlowers Hello Sunshine Bouquet
ProFlowers has a large florist network, ensuring you'll be able to find the perfect flowers for whatever special occasion you're celebrating. Order your loved ones an arrangement like this one to add a sunny touch to their home.
$93 AT PROFLOWERS
USA Bouquet Rainbow Tulips
USA Bouquet Rainbow Tulips
Walmart
USA Bouquet Rainbow Tulips
ICYMI: Walmart carries a wide range of fresh cut flowers and gift baskets for delivery. You can find everything from red roses to an artful floral design. 
$28 AT WALMART

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Meal Kits To Try This Fall

The 13 Best Fall Candles to Create a Cozy Vibe

Amazon's Fall Sale: Deals on Cute Fall Decor

Cozy Furniture and Decor to Get Your Home Ready for Fall

Save Up to 92% On Fall Finds From Nordstrom Rack

The Most Fashionable Cardigans For Fall

How to Level Up Your Fall Skincare Routine