13 Best Flower Delivery Services for Celebrating 2021 Graduates

There's nothing quite like a beautiful bouquet of fresh flowers to liven up a place in someone's home. It's now graduation season and there's no time like the present to order some colorful blooms for the high school graduate, college graduate or graduate school grad in your life!

Whether you're hoping to freshen up their home decor with tried-and-true roses or a carnation bouquet (or lilies, or a rose bouquet... ), you're looking for a last-minute gift, or you want to send a recent grad or soon-to-be grad an unexpected arrangement with bright, colorful and unique buds for graduation party, a flower delivery service will have you covered for any floral gift idea to give this summer.

Grad not one for farm fresh flowers? Not to worry, there's still a collection of plants that will make your loved one smile. A new houseplant (like the ever-popular fiddle leaf fig) or a DIY kit for homegrown herbs is a surefire graduation flowers win for the plant lovers in your life. That said, if you want to present someone with something a little more decorative to celebrate their accomplishment of graduating, an artfully crafted bouquet of seasonal flowers for a grad flower delivery will be the perfect gift for anyone on your shopping list -- whether they claim to have a green thumb or not.

Looking for a selection of show-stopping flower arrangements and more to celebrate their academic achievements? Flower delivery companies will send everything you're looking for straight to the doorstep (and in some cases, on the same day with contactless delivery when you can't make it to an in-person gathering). To make the occasion even sweeter, most brands tap local florists, which means you get to support small businesses while making a loved one's day with the thoughtful gift of beautiful flowers.

Below, shop ET Style's favorite online flower delivery services offering beautiful summer selections for the perfect way to say "Congratulations!"

Read More: Check out ET's Graduation Gift Guide for tons of gift ideas for grads.

Farmgirl Flowers Fun Size Burlap Wrapped Bouquet Farmgirl Flowers Farmgirl Flowers Fun Size Burlap Wrapped Bouquet Odds are you've heard of the floral company Farmgirl Flowers (or at the very least, seen the brand's arrangements on Instagram). This season, Farmgirl Flowers carries a range of seasonal fresh blooms spanning traditional options with a traditional flower type to less conventional stylings, such as this bright and beautiful bouquet that comes in a burlap bag and ribbon. $59 AT FARMGIRL FLOWERS Buy Now

Floom Flower Arrangement Floom Floom Floom Flower Arrangement Floom With Floom, you have the option to choose a gorgeous bouquet and other flower arrangement, which are created by local florists. Floom is available with contact-free delivery in select cities (including NYC, Los Angeles, San Diego and Houston), and you can get free delivery on your first order of $75 or more. $75 AND UP AT FLOOM Buy Now

Flora2000 Mayflower Mixed Flowers Bouquet Flora2000 Flora2000 Mayflower Mixed Flowers Bouquet Flora2000 might not be on your radar -- yet. The company boasts master floral arrangement artistry, eco-friendly packaging and 24/7 customer service; in the U.S., they have a few delivery options including same day delivery via a local florist or flower shop if you order before noon. And, of course, they offer beautiful flower arrangements, like this playful basket of stems. $63 AND UP AT FLORA2000 Buy Now

UrbanStems The Aspen UrbanStems UrbanStems UrbanStems The Aspen UrbanStems Turn to UrbanStems for a truly unique selection of fresh flowers, plants and gifts. They offer same-day delivery in NYC and Washington, DC for one-time flower bouquets as well as subscriptions. This season, opt for an unconventional bouquet such as The Aspen, which features Instagram-worthy dried oats, strawflowers and more. $100 AT URBANSTEMS Buy Now

Bloomscape Hypoestes Collection Bloomscape Bloomscape Hypoestes Collection If flowers aren't really their thing, these cute little hypoestes plant collection by Bloomscape will do the trick. They can keep them buddied together or place them around the house. $65 AT BLOOMSCAPE Buy Now

Enjoy Flowers Pre-Arranged Signature Single Size Arrangement Enjoy Flowers Enjoy Flowers Pre-Arranged Signature Single Size Arrangement Enjoy Flowers offers both subscriptions and one-time gifts of stunning bouquets from its online flower delivery service. The Signature bouquet, like the one pictured above, includes 20 to 25 stems curated specifically for the festive season. $59 AT ENJOY FLOWERS Buy Now

The Sill Petite White Orchid The Sill The Sill Petite White Orchid For elegant, classic orchids, head to The Sill. They have this white orchid as well as a purple orchid, plus a variety of planters to find just the right fit. $75 AT THE SILL Buy Now

1-800-Flowers Lovely Lavender Medley 1-800-Flowers 1-800-Flowers Lovely Lavender Medley Nothing feels quite as iconic as 1-800-Flowers when it comes to fresh flower delivery. Whether you're sending flower arrangements to family members or ordering plants to spruce up your own home, expect a wide variety of offerings and reliable same-day delivery. $55 AND UP AT 1-800-FLOWERS Buy Now

Bouqs Flower Arrangements Bouqs Bouqs Flower Arrangements If you're working against the clock to get a flower delivery on its way, be sure to order a bouquet from Bouqs. The direct-to-consumer flower delivery service made famous on Shark Tank is sure to get an order to your loved one just in time for the special day. $39 AND UP AT BOUQS Buy Now

FTD Spring Breeze Multicolored Tulip Bouquet With Vase FTD FTD Spring Breeze Multicolored Tulip Bouquet With Vase A bouquet of tulips never fails to put someone in a good mood. FTD uses the same florist network as ProFlowers, so you can trust your recipient will receive a fresh, stunning and contactless delivery. $55 AT FTD Buy Now

USA Bouquet Rainbow Tulips Walmart USA Bouquet Rainbow Tulips ICYMI: Walmart carries a wide range of fresh cut flowers and gift baskets for delivery. You can find everything from red roses to an artful floral design. $39 AND UP AT WALMART Buy Now

ProFlowers Hello Sunshine Bouquet ProFlowers ProFlowers Hello Sunshine Bouquet ProFlowers has a large florist network, ensuring you'll be able to find the perfect flowers for whatever special occasion you're celebrating. Order your loved ones an arrangement like this one to add a sunny touch to their home. $95 AT PROFLOWERS Buy Now

Global Rose 50 Stems of Assorted Roses The Home Depot Global Rose 50 Stems of Assorted Roses Did you know Home Depot does flower delivery? It does! You can find a wide variety of blooms loved ones will adore. $80 AT HOME DEPOT Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Graduation Gifts for 2021

11 Cute Graduation Dresses Under $100

Best Gaming Devices to Give As Graduation Gifts in 2021