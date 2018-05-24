'13 Reasons Why' Producer Reveals Why Katherine Langford Likely Won't Be in Potential Season 3 (Exclusive)

13 Reasons Why hasn't been picked up for a third season yet, but that didn't stop executive producer Mandy Teefey from looking ahead.

Teefey played coy when addressing whether there was another installment of the Netflix drama in the works, after showrunner Brian Yorkey told The Hollywood Reporter that "there's more story to tell."

"I don't know! That's a question that I can't really talk about, to be honest, because there are so many places for it to go, I think," she told ET's Katie Krause during a sit-down in the Burbank studio on Thursday. "And I think Brian, it's mustered in his brain, so I definitely feel like we can always explore more. But I don't know. That's a tricky one [to answer]."

But there's one thing Teefey does know for sure about a potential season three: Katherine Langford, who plays Hannah, likely would not have a place in it. For what it's worth, season two of 13 Reasons Why featured Clay (Dylan Minnette) letting go and making peace with Hannah. Langford, who received a surprise Golden Globe nomination this year, suggested that this "could have been Hannah's last chapter."

"Personally, as someone who thinks creatively, I feel it would be forced," Teefey explains. "But Katherine is so amazing. If we want to do storytelling, I don't know where it wouldn't feel forced. And she's going to be fine! We couldn't have been more lucky to have had her."

Actor Justin Prentice, who plays Bryce, told ET earlier this week that he would "love" to be a part of a third season if and when that gets announced, but cautioned that no official decision has been made by Netflix. The season ended with Clay thwarting a high school shooting at the hands of Tyler (Devin Druid).

"I hope they tell us soon because we’re all very anxious to find out. I still think there is more to explore with the fallout, but it doesn’t end there, just because Clay stopped this incident from happening doesn’t mean that Tyler’s OK in body and mind," Prentice says. "I think there’s more road to explore and we as a cast are, for sure, excited to explore it further if they let us."

A fan asked Teefey, who executive produces 13 Reasons Why with daughter Selena Gomez, whether she preferred season one or season two. "Can you really comment on it when it's your baby?" Teefey says. "They're just totally different stories. For both of their own individual journeys and what they tried to do, I think they kind of have a special place in my heart forever because [of the fact that] it exists at all."

13 Reasons Why season two is streaming now on Netflix.

