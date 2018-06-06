'13 Reasons Why' Renewed for Season 3

13 Reasons Why will officially be back in 2019!

Netflix announced on Wednesday that they have renewed the series for a third season, and production will begin later this year.

The streaming service also revealed that Brian Yorkey will return as creator and showrunner, with Selena Gomez and her mother, Mandy Teefey, back on board as executive producers alongside Joy Gorman, Kristel Laiblin, Tom McCarthy and Steve Golin.

Late last month, Teefey played coy about a potential third season when she stopped by ET's Los Angeles studio for a Facebook live interview. She told us at the time, however, that if the show were to get picked up, Katherine Langford, who plays the beloved Hannah, likely wouldn't have a place in it.

"Personally, as someone who thinks creatively, I feel it would be forced," Teefey said of Hannah's storyline. "But Katherine is so amazing. If we want to do storytelling, I don't know where it wouldn't feel forced. And she's going to be fine! We couldn't have been more lucky to have had her."

Justin Prentice, who portrays Bryce in the series, also talked about a potential third season with ET last month, saying he would "love" to be a part of it.

"I hope they tell us soon because we're all very anxious to find out," he exclaimed. "I still think there is more to explore with the fallout [from season two], but it doesn’t end there."

"I think there’s more road to explore and we as a cast are, for sure, excited to explore it further if they let us," he added.

Devin Druid (Tyler) had similar thoughts on a third season, telling ET in another interview, "If there's a story worth telling there, absolutely, yeah."

Hear more from the exclusive interview in the video below.

