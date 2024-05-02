Tommy Dorfman is ready to tell the world she's officially married.

The 13 Reasons Why star confirms her nuptials in an essay for Vogue, published Thursday, sharing that she and her now-wife, Elise, eloped in 2023. Dorfman, 31, shares that falling in love was not in her immediate plans following her divorce from her ex-husband, Peter Zurkuhlen, in February 2022 after five years of marriage.

As Dorfman put it, she was "eager to clock in" for her "Samantha Jones era," in reference to the famous sex-hungry character in Sex and the City deftly portrayed by Kim Cattrall. Dorfman says she set out to do exactly that when she signed up for the Hinge dating app, but everything changed when she matched with Elise.

Dorfman says the first few months of the relationship "set the tone for how we would eventually get married," and that was having a low-key wedding that turned into an elopement. The idea of eloping seemed even more enticing after the couple endured "an embarrassing amount of headlines" after she "nonchalantly" mentioned in August 2022 on the Broad Ideas podcast that she was engaged to a woman. She never mentioned Elise, but the tone was set.

Dorfman -- who came out as transgender in summer of 2021 -- says that's when the couple decided to keep their relationship "private until we chose to invite others in." Hence, getting eloped.

The actress reveals they eventually purchased their wedding dresses, but their elopement was so spontaneous they never got the chance to wear them (they were wrapped back home in Brooklyn) on their actual wedding day in Los Angeles.

As for their wedding day pics, those were snapped on Dorfman's iPhone and a disposable camera she purchased at CVS that morning.

"The photos of that moment are mostly blurry and terribly composed," she quips in Vogue, "but special nonetheless."

Once back in Brooklyn, Dorfman says the couple threw on the wedding dresses purchased at Dover Street Market New York (where she once worked) and had a photoshoot snapped by a close friend to commemorate the momentous occasion.

"A few months later, we got photos from Hunter, and at that moment, we decided we wanted to share them with our friends and family and celebrate our love more publicly," Dorfman writes. "While we won't live our lives online in any way that isn't well-protected, we do see the benefit of celebrating our love with the world -- and frankly, the importance of people seeing trans and queer love en vogue."

The wedding revelation comes nearly three years after Dorfman shared why she's "never felt better" after coming out as transgender, telling InStyle that taking hormones has paid huge dividends.

"I just switched my hormones, and I've never felt better in my life," she noted at the time. "I spent 28 years of my life suicidal and depressed and recovering from alcoholism and drug addiction. I don't think I've ever been genuinely happy until this past year. I look at the Internet chronicle of photos of me since I started working, and I can see how f**king unhappy I was in every photo. It's wild."

