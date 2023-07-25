Tommy Dorfman is getting candid about her earnings as a striking member of SAG-AFTRA.

On Monday, the actress took to Threads to offer a glimpse at the amount of money she made during the first season of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why.

"my earnings for the entire first season of 13 reasons why were $29,953.24 prior to agency and manager fees (20%) and taxes. 8 episodes over six months," the actress, who starred as Ryan Shaver on the series, wrote.

Dorfman added that during her time on the breakout season of the highly successful series, produced by Selena Gomez, she almost didn't make the required $25,950 to qualify for insurance benefits.

"i did all of the promo and had KEY ART for this show, flew round trip from NYC to SF to shoot for every episode, was kept for days without pay/working. i barely qualified for insurance. within the first 28 days of release, the show’s season 1 garnered a total of 476 million view hours. this is why we strike. @sagaftra," Dorfman wrote.

13 Reasons Why was quickly greenlit for a second season, in which Dorfman had a starring role. However, during the series' third and fourth seasons, her role was shifted to a guest.

Dorfman has been outspoken and out on the front line picketing as a member of the SAG-AFTRA actors' union, which has been on strike since July 14.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (AFTRA), which represent more than 160,000 film and television actors, officially went on strike after they were unable to reach an agreement with major Hollywood studios and streamers by the July 12 deadline. Because of this, nearly all productions in Hollywood have been forced to shut down, which has already had an immediate impact on the industry with canceled premieres, axed publicity tours, delayed projects and abandoned sets.

Last week, Dorfman shared a picture of herself out in New York City, striking with other actors.

"@sagaftra @wgaeast #sagaftrastrong #wgastrong 🪧✊🏻," she wrote.

Dorfman is the latest artist who has come clean about their wages. Last week, This is Us star Mandy Moore revealed that she made a penny for streaming residuals of the show.

