15 Best Designer Watches From the Amazon Summer Sale: Up to 60% Off
Time to shop for deals on watches from the Big Style Sale from Amazon! Amazon is taking up to 50% off on top watch brands such as Anne Klein, Guess, Timex and more as part of the massive Amazon Summer Sale.
From stylish bracelet styles to leather strap designs, you're sure to find a good sale deal on a great timepiece to add to your collection among Amazon's selection of dressy and casual watches. Watches also make a great gift for new moms, recent grads and anyone celebrating a birthday.
The Amazon Summer Sale (aka The Big Style Sale) officially started on June 22. We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories this week including swimwear, men's clothing, dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, shoes, and jewelry.
Rose Gold-Tone Watch by Tommy Hilfiger at 36% Off
A glamorous rose-gold watch.
Stainless Steel Petite Vintage Inspired Crystal Bracelet Watch by Guess at 48% Off
A gorgeous vintage-inspired watch.
Rubberized Bracelet Watch by Nine West at 32% Off
A great everyday timepiece with a pop of color.
Dress Watch by Bulova at 56% Off
This stainless steel watch with leather strap is so sophisticated.
Swarovski Crystal-Accented Rose Gold-Tone Watch and Bracelet Set by Anne Klein at 8% Off
A stunning Swarovski crystal-embellished watch that comes with two coordinating bracelets.
Amethyst Colored Swarovski Crystal Accented Rose Gold-Tone Watch by Armitron at 66% Off
A blingy timepiece that doubles as a stunning piece of jewelry.
Garmin Vívoactive 3 by Garmin at 45% Off
Enjoy contactless payments, built-in sports apps and more.
Movado Connect 2.0 by Movado at 30% Off
Smart and Stylish watch powered by Google.
Women's Quartz Watch by Rebecca Minkoff at 55% Off
At the Amazon Summer Sale, you get great fashion deals like this contemporary watch for any outfit.
Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch by Fossil at 33% Off
The smartwatch that gives style and audible notifications. Powered with Wear OS by Google, this Swimproof watch is a must-have this summer.
Connect 2.0 Unisex Black by Movado at 30% Off
Smart has never been so beautiful. Powered by Google.
Connect 2.0 Unisex by Movado at 30% Off
A smart take on a classic look.
Men's Merrick Analog-Quartz Watch with Stainless-Steel-Plated Strap by Michael Kors at 58% Off
A gold watch is a must-have in your collection.
Riley Hybrid Smartwatch on Sport Silicone Strap by Marc Jacobs
Hybrid smart watch with goal setting, customizable buttons and more.
Rebecca Minkoff Women's Nina Stainless Steel Quartz Watch with Leather Calfskin Strap
A classic watch with a nice leather strap.
