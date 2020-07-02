15 Best Designer Watches From the Amazon Summer Sale: Up to 60% Off

Time to shop for deals on watches from the Big Style Sale from Amazon! Amazon is taking up to 50% off on top watch brands such as Anne Klein, Guess, Timex and more as part of the massive Amazon Summer Sale.

From stylish bracelet styles to leather strap designs, you're sure to find a good sale deal on a great timepiece to add to your collection among Amazon's selection of dressy and casual watches. Watches also make a great gift for new moms, recent grads and anyone celebrating a birthday.

The Amazon Summer Sale (aka The Big Style Sale) officially started on June 22. We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories this week including swimwear, men's clothing, dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, shoes, and jewelry.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Keep scrolling to shop big deals on chic watches, and keep checking back with ET Style this evening as we bring you the best deals, markdowns and deep discounts from the Amazon Summer Sale.

Rose Gold-Tone Watch by Tommy Hilfiger at 36% Off

Rose Gold-Tone Watch Tommy Hilfiger Amazon Rose Gold-Tone Watch Tommy Hilfiger A glamorous rose-gold watch. REGULARLY $102 $64.99 at Amazon

Stainless Steel Petite Vintage Inspired Crystal Bracelet Watch by Guess at 48% Off

Rubberized Bracelet Watch by Nine West at 32% Off

Rubberized Bracelet Watch Nine West Amazon Rubberized Bracelet Watch Nine West A great everyday timepiece with a pop of color. REGULARLY $36.75 $24.99 at Amazon

Dress Watch by Bulova at 56% Off

Dress Watch Bulova Amazon Dress Watch Bulova This stainless steel watch with leather strap is so sophisticated. REGULARLY $275 $119.99 at Amazon

Swarovski Crystal-Accented Rose Gold-Tone Watch and Bracelet Set by Anne Klein at 8% Off

Amethyst Colored Swarovski Crystal Accented Rose Gold-Tone Watch by Armitron at 66% Off

Garmin Vívoactive 3 by Garmin at 45% Off

Garmin Vívoactive 3 Garmin Amazon Garmin Vívoactive 3 Garmin Enjoy contactless payments, built-in sports apps and more. REGULARLY $278 $154.95 on Amazon

Movado Connect 2.0 by Movado at 30% Off

Movado Connect 2.0 Movado Amazon Movado Connect 2.0 Movado Smart and Stylish watch powered by Google. REGULARLY $550 $385 on Amazon

Women's Quartz Watch by Rebecca Minkoff at 55% Off

Women's Quartz Watch Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Women's Quartz Watch Rebecca Minkoff At the Amazon Summer Sale, you get great fashion deals like this contemporary watch for any outfit. REGULARLY $175 $78.75 at Amazon

Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch by Fossil at 33% Off

Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch Fossil Amazon Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch Fossil The smartwatch that gives style and audible notifications. Powered with Wear OS by Google, this Swimproof watch is a must-have this summer. REGULARLY $295 $233.56 at Amazon

Connect 2.0 Unisex Black by Movado at 30% Off

Connect 2.0 Unisex Black Movado Amazon Connect 2.0 Unisex Black Movado Smart has never been so beautiful. Powered by Google. REGULARLY $550 $385 at Amazon

Connect 2.0 Unisex by Movado at 30% Off

Connect 2.0 Unisex Movado Amazon Connect 2.0 Unisex Movado A smart take on a classic look. REGULARLY $795 $557 at Amazon

Men's Merrick Analog-Quartz Watch with Stainless-Steel-Plated Strap by Michael Kors at 58% Off

Riley Hybrid Smartwatch on Sport Silicone Strap by Marc Jacobs

Riley Hybrid Smartwatch on Sport Silicone Strap Marc Jacobs Amazon Riley Hybrid Smartwatch on Sport Silicone Strap Marc Jacobs Hybrid smart watch with goal setting, customizable buttons and more. $175 at Amazon

Rebecca Minkoff Women's Nina Stainless Steel Quartz Watch with Leather Calfskin Strap

Sign up for more fashion updates from ET Style! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Rebecca Minkoff Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Kate Spade Deals From the Amazon Summer Sale

Amazon Summer Sale 2020: Everything You Need to Know

The Best Dress Deals We've Found So Far at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Marc Jacobs Deals at the Amazon Sale

The Best Tumi Luggage Deals From the Amazon Summer Sale