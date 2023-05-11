Summer is right around the corner and now is the perfect time to start getting equipped with the travel essentials needed for your upcoming summer vacation. To help check everything off your packing list, we've found some of the cutest styles on Amazon that are perfect to wear by the pool or beach this summer.

Of course, your summer travel essentials should include some sturdy luggage to carry everything on your packing list. And, you can't forget plenty of sunscreen, sunglasses, swimsuits and even some self tanners.

Shop Summer Travel Essentials

To help make sure you have everything for your getaway, we've gathered up some of our favorite clothes and accessories from Amazon Fashion's new arrivals for summer. Whether you're planning a quick Memorial Day weekend family trip, a tropical getaway or a poolside staycation, Amazon has a bit of everything for your summer vacation look.

Shop our favorite summer vacation clothes and accessories from Amazon below.

SCOUT 3 Girls Extra Large Bag Amazon SCOUT 3 Girls Extra Large Bag This extra large tote bag is perfect to bring with you on a Memorial Day weekend getaway. The SCOUT bag is made with heavy duty straps, making it comfortable to carry all of your beach and pool accessories all-day long. $60 Shop Now

CUPSHE Reversible Bikini Set Amazon CUPSHE Reversible Bikini Set The bralette gives boho vibes with its flirty tie with fringed ends. The bottoms are reversible, letting you change up your look whenever you please. $35 Shop Now

Amazon Essentials Chino Shorts Amazon Amazon Essentials Chino Shorts Amazon Essentials Chino Shorts are the perfect pair of breezy shorts to beat the heat. With 13 different colorways to choose from, you can easily stock up for your spring travel plans. $25 $20 Shop Now

