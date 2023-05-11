17 Summer Vacation Essentials to Shop at Amazon — Swimsuits, Sandals and More for Your Next Trip
Summer is right around the corner and now is the perfect time to start getting equipped with the travel essentials needed for your upcoming summer vacation. To help check everything off your packing list, we've found some of the cutest styles on Amazon that are perfect to wear by the pool or beach this summer.
Of course, your summer travel essentials should include some sturdy luggage to carry everything on your packing list. And, you can't forget plenty of sunscreen, sunglasses, swimsuits and even some self tanners.
To help make sure you have everything for your getaway, we've gathered up some of our favorite clothes and accessories from Amazon Fashion's new arrivals for summer. Whether you're planning a quick Memorial Day weekend family trip, a tropical getaway or a poolside staycation, Amazon has a bit of everything for your summer vacation look.
Shop our favorite summer vacation clothes and accessories from Amazon below.
These Meghan Markle-approved sunglasses will easily become a staple in your accessories collection — especially since they'll go with, well, anything.
A high-waisted two piece that will have you feeling secure and stylish. And it includes a pocket perfect for sliding in your sunglasses.
This extra large tote bag is perfect to bring with you on a Memorial Day weekend getaway. The SCOUT bag is made with heavy duty straps, making it comfortable to carry all of your beach and pool accessories all-day long.
Pack these comfortable slides with the rest of your travel gear, and you'll be ready for lounging at your hotel pool and beyond.
This loungewear two-piece set will have you feeling comfy and cute, especially if you're spending all day at an amusement park.
This dustproof and waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker is the perfect size to throw in your beach bag.
This waterproof pouch is the best way to keep your valuable accessories safe while you're traveling and adventuring this spring.
This soft crochet two-piece cover up set will have you feeling confident and keep you cool.
The bralette gives boho vibes with its flirty tie with fringed ends. The bottoms are reversible, letting you change up your look whenever you please.
Stroll the boardwalk with your friends this summer in these classic sandals by Steve Madden.
Start your beach getaway off right with a cute two-piece bathing suit. This swimsuit features some adorable mesh panels on the sides of the bikini bottoms and adjustable straps on the cross-back bikini top.
For those going on cruises or boating trips this spring, we have found the solution for you. MQ patches act fast and relieve motion sickness.
You can't forget to pack a nice sun hat for your spring break trip. Keep the sun out of your eyes, and easily store this foldable hat in your beach bag
Amazon Essentials Chino Shorts are the perfect pair of breezy shorts to beat the heat. With 13 different colorways to choose from, you can easily stock up for your spring travel plans.
Add some color to your wardrobe with this cute ruffle one piece swimsuit. Just put on your favorite sun hat, sunglasses and sunscreen, then you'll be ready to take on a day at the pool or beach.
This spring, upgrade your old and worn flip flops and try these strappy sandals from Amazon Essentials instead.
Reviewers are loving this kimono cover up for the pool and beach. The bikini cover up comes in 41 unique designs that are stylish for spring 2023.
For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.
RELATED CONTENT:
Mindy Kaling Launches Her First Swimwear Collection with Andie Swim
The Best Memorial Day Swimsuit Sales You Can Shop Right Now for Summer
The Best Memorial Day Luggage Sales to Shop Ahead of Your Next Trip
The 7 Best Maternity Swimsuits That Are Both Comfortable and Stylish
Pamela Anderson Launches First-Ever Swim Line With Frankies Bikinis
Where to Shop Meghan Markle's Le Specs Sunglasses for Summer
The Best One-Piece Swimsuits on Amazon to Shop Ahead of Summer
What to Pack In Your Carry-On Bag for Summer 2023, According to TikTok
The 15 Best Swimsuits to Wear for Summer Vacations
16 Best Swimsuit Cover-Ups on Amazon Plus the Best-Selling Beach Dress
Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Swim Collection Launches New Barbiecore Styles