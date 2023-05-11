Shopping

17 Summer Vacation Essentials to Shop at Amazon — Swimsuits, Sandals and More for Your Next Trip

By Wesley Horvath
Amazon Summer Vacation Essentials
Amazon and ET Online

Summer is right around the corner and now is the perfect time to start getting equipped with the travel essentials needed for your upcoming summer vacation. To help check everything off your packing list, we've found some of the cutest styles on Amazon that are perfect to wear by the pool or beach this summer. 

Of course, your summer travel essentials should include some sturdy luggage to carry everything on your packing list. And, you can't forget plenty of sunscreen, sunglasses, swimsuits and even some self tanners

Shop Summer Travel Essentials

To help make sure you have everything for your getaway, we've gathered up some of our favorite clothes and accessories from Amazon Fashion's new arrivals for summer. Whether you're planning a quick Memorial Day weekend family trip, a tropical getaway or a poolside staycation, Amazon has a bit of everything for your summer vacation look. 

Shop our favorite summer vacation clothes and accessories from Amazon below.

Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses
Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses
Amazon
Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses

These Meghan Markle-approved sunglasses will easily become a staple in your accessories collection — especially since they'll go with, well, anything.

$75$52
IUGA High Waisted Bikini Set
IUGA High Waisted Bikini Set
Amazon
IUGA High Waisted Bikini Set

A high-waisted two piece that will have you feeling secure and stylish. And it includes a pocket perfect for sliding in your sunglasses.

$24
SCOUT 3 Girls Extra Large Bag
SCOUT 3 Girls Extra Large Bag
Amazon
SCOUT 3 Girls Extra Large Bag

This extra large tote bag is perfect to bring with you on a Memorial Day weekend getaway. The SCOUT bag is made with heavy duty straps, making it comfortable to carry all of your beach and pool accessories all-day long.

$60
Cushionaire Women's Feather Recovery Slide Sandals
Cushionaire Women's Feather Revocery Slide Sandals
Amazon
Cushionaire Women's Feather Recovery Slide Sandals

Pack these comfortable slides with the rest of your travel gear, and you'll be ready for lounging at your hotel pool and beyond.

$25
Trendy Queen Two Piece Lounge Outfits
Trendy Queen Two Piece Lounge Outfits
Amazon
Trendy Queen Two Piece Lounge Outfits

This loungewear two-piece set will have you feeling comfy and cute, especially if you're spending all day at an amusement park.

$31$28
WITH COUPON
JBL Clip 4 Portable Mini Bluetooth Speaker
JBL Clip 4 Portable Mini Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon
JBL Clip 4 Portable Mini Bluetooth Speaker

This dustproof and waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker is the perfect size to throw in your beach bag.  

$80$60
AiRunTech Waterproof Pouch With Waist Strap 2 Pack
AiRunTech Waterproof Pouch With Waist Strap 2 Pack
Amazon
AiRunTech Waterproof Pouch With Waist Strap 2 Pack

This waterproof pouch is the best way to keep your valuable accessories safe while you're traveling and adventuring this spring. 

$17$16
WITH COUPON
2 Piece Crochet Cover Up
2 Piece Crochet Cover Up
Amazon
2 Piece Crochet Cover Up

This soft crochet two-piece cover up set will have you feeling confident and keep you cool.

$25
CUPSHE Reversible Bikini Set
CUPSHE Reversible Bikini Set
Amazon
CUPSHE Reversible Bikini Set

The bralette gives boho vibes with its flirty tie with fringed ends. The bottoms are reversible, letting you change up your look whenever you please. 

$35
Steve Madden Grace Slide Sandal
Steve Madden Grace Slide Sandal
Amazon
Steve Madden Grace Slide Sandal

Stroll the boardwalk with your friends this summer in these classic sandals by Steve Madden.

$55
Yonique Plus Size Bikini High Waisted Two Piece Swimsuit
Yonique Plus Size Bikini High Waisted Two Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
Yonique Plus Size Bikini High Waisted Two Piece Swimsuit

Start your beach getaway off right with a cute two-piece bathing suit. This swimsuit features some adorable mesh panels on the sides of the bikini bottoms and adjustable straps on the cross-back bikini top. 

$33
MQ Motion Sickness Patch 30 Count
MQ Motion Sickness Patch, 30 Count
Amazon
MQ Motion Sickness Patch 30 Count

For those going on cruises or boating trips this spring, we have found the solution for you. MQ patches act fast and relieve motion sickness. 

$13$12
Floppy Sun Hat with UPF 50+
Floppy Sun Hat
Amazon
Floppy Sun Hat with UPF 50+

You can't forget to pack a nice sun hat for your spring break trip. Keep the sun out of your eyes, and easily store this foldable hat in your beach bag 

$14
Amazon Essentials Chino Shorts
Amazon Essentials Chino Shorts
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Chino Shorts

Amazon Essentials Chino Shorts are the perfect pair of breezy shorts to beat the heat. With 13 different colorways to choose from, you can easily stock up for your spring travel plans.

$25$20
Hilor One Shoulder Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit
Hilor One Shoulder Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
Hilor One Shoulder Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit

Add some color to your wardrobe with this cute ruffle one piece swimsuit. Just put on your favorite sun hat, sunglasses and sunscreen, then you'll be ready to take on a day at the pool or beach.

$38
Amazon Essentials Strappy Footbed Sandal
Amazon Essentials Strappy Footbed Sandal
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Strappy Footbed Sandal

This spring, upgrade your old and worn flip flops and try these strappy sandals from Amazon Essentials instead.

$29$28
Bsubseach Women's Kimono Cover Up
Bsubseach Women's Kimono Cover Up
Amazon
Bsubseach Women's Kimono Cover Up

Reviewers are loving this kimono cover up for the pool and beach. The bikini cover up comes in 41 unique designs that are stylish for spring 2023. 

$32$25

 For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping

