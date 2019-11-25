2019 American Music Awards: The Complete Winners List

It's time to celebrate some of the biggest names in the music industry.

The 2019 American Music Awards took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, where attendees and viewers at home were treated to a star-studded night of music, including performances from Taylor Swift, Travis Scott and Selena Gomez.

The big night, hosted by Ciara, naturally included handing out prizes, loads of speeches and viral moments -- and ET was there every step of the way.

Swift, who was nominated in five categories, broke the record for most AMA wins of all time; she already won 23 AMAs throughout her career. Previously, Michael Jackson held the record with 24. However, it was Post Malone who was nominated for the most awards this year with seven, including Artist of the Year. Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish followed with six nods each.

The 2019 American Music Awards took place on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

Here are all of the night's winners.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Drake

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Post Malone

**WINNER: Taylor Swift

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

**WINNER: Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Ella Mai

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, "Shallow"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"

Marshmello & Bastille, "Happier"

**WINNER: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, "Señorita"

Post Malone & Swae Lee, "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"

TOUR OF THE YEAR

**WINNER: BTS

Ariana Grande

Elton John

P!nk

Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Billie Eilish, "bad guy"

Ariana Grande, "7 rings"

Halsey, "Without Me"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"

**WINNER: Taylor Swift, "You Need to Calm Down"

FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST

**WINNER: BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - POP/ROCK

Drake

**WINNER: Khalid

Post Malone

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - POP/ROCK

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

**WINNER: Taylor Swift

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP - POP/ROCK

**WINNER: BTS

Jonas Brothers

Panic! At The Disco

FAVORITE ALBUM - POP/ROCK

Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande, thank u, next

WINNER: Taylor Swift, Lover

FAVORITE SONG - POP/ROCK

**WINNER: Halsey, "Without Me"

Jonas Brothers, "Sucker"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"

Panic! At The Disco, "High Hopes"

Post Malone & Swae Lee, "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - COUNTRY

**WINNER: Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - COUNTRY

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

**WINNER: Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE DUO or GROUP - COUNTRY

**WINNER: Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

FAVORITE ALBUM - COUNTRY

Kane Brown, Experiment

Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay

**WINNER: Carrie Underwood, Cry Pretty

FAVORITE SONG - COUNTRY

Luke Combs, "Beautiful Crazy"

**WINNER: Dan + Shay, "Speechless"

Blake Shelton, "God's Country"

FAVORITE ARTIST - RAP/HIP-HOP

**WINNER: Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

FAVORITE ALBUM - RAP/HIP-HOP

Meek Mill, Championships

**WINNER: Post Malone, Hollywood's Bleeding

Travis Scott, Astroworld

FAVORITE SONG - RAP/HIP-HOP

**WINNER: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"

Post Malone, "Wow."

Travis Scott, "SICKO MODE"

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown

Khalid

**WINNER: Bruno Mars

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B

**WINNER: Beyoncé

Lizzo

Ella Mai

FAVORITE ALBUM - SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown, Indigo

**WINNER: Khalid, Free Spirit

Ella Mai, Ella Mai

FAVORITE SONG - SOUL/R&B

**WINNER: Khalid, "Talk"

Lizzo, "Juice"

Ella Mai, "Trip"

FAVORITE ARTIST - ALTERNATIVE ROCK

*WINNER*: Billie Eilish

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

FAVORITE ARTIST - ADULT CONTEMPORARY

Maroon 5

P!nk

**WINNER: Taylor Swift

FAVORITE ARTIST - LATIN

Bad Bunny

**WINNER: J Balvin

Ozuna

FAVORITE ARTIST - CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL

**WINNER: Lauren Daigle

for KING & COUNTRY

MercyMe

FAVORITE ARTIST - ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)

Avicii

**WINNER: Marshmello

The Chainsmokers

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

A Star is Born by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

**WINNER: Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

