2019 American Music Awards: The Complete Winners List
It's time to celebrate some of the biggest names in the music industry.
The 2019 American Music Awards took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, where attendees and viewers at home were treated to a star-studded night of music, including performances from Taylor Swift, Travis Scott and Selena Gomez.
The big night, hosted by Ciara, naturally included handing out prizes, loads of speeches and viral moments -- and ET was there every step of the way.
Swift, who was nominated in five categories, broke the record for most AMA wins of all time; she already won 23 AMAs throughout her career. Previously, Michael Jackson held the record with 24. However, it was Post Malone who was nominated for the most awards this year with seven, including Artist of the Year. Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish followed with six nods each.
The 2019 American Music Awards took place on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.
Here are all of the night's winners.
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Drake
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Post Malone
**WINNER: Taylor Swift
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
**WINNER: Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Ella Mai
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, "Shallow"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"
Marshmello & Bastille, "Happier"
**WINNER: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, "Señorita"
Post Malone & Swae Lee, "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"
TOUR OF THE YEAR
**WINNER: BTS
Ariana Grande
Elton John
P!nk
Ed Sheeran
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Billie Eilish, "bad guy"
Ariana Grande, "7 rings"
Halsey, "Without Me"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"
**WINNER: Taylor Swift, "You Need to Calm Down"
FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST
**WINNER: BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - POP/ROCK
Drake
**WINNER: Khalid
Post Malone
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - POP/ROCK
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
**WINNER: Taylor Swift
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP - POP/ROCK
**WINNER: BTS
Jonas Brothers
Panic! At The Disco
FAVORITE ALBUM - POP/ROCK
Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande, thank u, next
WINNER: Taylor Swift, Lover
FAVORITE SONG - POP/ROCK
**WINNER: Halsey, "Without Me"
Jonas Brothers, "Sucker"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"
Panic! At The Disco, "High Hopes"
Post Malone & Swae Lee, "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - COUNTRY
**WINNER: Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - COUNTRY
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
**WINNER: Carrie Underwood
FAVORITE DUO or GROUP - COUNTRY
**WINNER: Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
FAVORITE ALBUM - COUNTRY
Kane Brown, Experiment
Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
**WINNER: Carrie Underwood, Cry Pretty
FAVORITE SONG - COUNTRY
Luke Combs, "Beautiful Crazy"
**WINNER: Dan + Shay, "Speechless"
Blake Shelton, "God's Country"
FAVORITE ARTIST - RAP/HIP-HOP
**WINNER: Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone
FAVORITE ALBUM - RAP/HIP-HOP
Meek Mill, Championships
**WINNER: Post Malone, Hollywood's Bleeding
Travis Scott, Astroworld
FAVORITE SONG - RAP/HIP-HOP
**WINNER: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"
Post Malone, "Wow."
Travis Scott, "SICKO MODE"
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown
Khalid
**WINNER: Bruno Mars
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B
**WINNER: Beyoncé
Lizzo
Ella Mai
FAVORITE ALBUM - SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown, Indigo
**WINNER: Khalid, Free Spirit
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
FAVORITE SONG - SOUL/R&B
**WINNER: Khalid, "Talk"
Lizzo, "Juice"
Ella Mai, "Trip"
FAVORITE ARTIST - ALTERNATIVE ROCK
*WINNER*: Billie Eilish
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
FAVORITE ARTIST - ADULT CONTEMPORARY
Maroon 5
P!nk
**WINNER: Taylor Swift
FAVORITE ARTIST - LATIN
Bad Bunny
**WINNER: J Balvin
Ozuna
FAVORITE ARTIST - CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
**WINNER: Lauren Daigle
for KING & COUNTRY
MercyMe
FAVORITE ARTIST - ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)
Avicii
**WINNER: Marshmello
The Chainsmokers
FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
A Star is Born by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
**WINNER: Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
