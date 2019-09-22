The 2019 Emmy Awards honored the many stars Hollywood lost over the past year in an emotional "In Memoriam" segment.

Regina King introduced the segment, sharing, "Tonight, as we celebrate the very best of the television season, we also take the time to celebrate those we lost this past year.... and although they may now be gone, their legacies endure."

Halsey led this year's segment, accompanied by a piano, in an emotional rendition of the iconic Cyndi Lauper tune "Time After Time."

It was a particularly tearful tribute this year, with the death of so many beloved entertainers. Among those honored were classic TV stars including Carol Channing, Doris Day, Tim Conway and Arte Johnson, among many others.

This year, we also lost some show business icons whose work had a massive impact on both television and film, including Bob Einstein, Kristoff St. John, Rip Torn, Peggy Lipton, and, most recently, Rutger Hauer and Valerie Harper.

Some other celebrities who were prominently featured in the segment were Peter Fonda, Albert Finney, Disney star Cameron Boyce, director John Singleton and Luke Perry.

While the segment honored many of the biggest celebrities who died over the last 12 months, there were a few stars who were not included in the televised broadcast due to time restrictions and editorial choices.

In an effort to respect all of those in the entertainment field who've died, the Television Academy maintains an online database that serves to provide what they hope is "a venue for the acknowledgment of the television community as a whole."

Watch the video below for a look back at some of the celebrities we've lost in 2019.

