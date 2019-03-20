The 2019 Kids' Choice Awards are almost here!

Hollywood's best and brightest will be celebrated -- and slimed -- at the 32nd annual awards show on Saturday, where the hottest acts in music, TV, movies, social media and more will all be under one roof.

In addition to the usual awards, this year's show includes five new categories: Favorite TV Host, Favorite TV Judges, Favorite Superhero and Favorite Gamer. And kids will also get the chance to choose how they want to help the world in a new category called How Do You Want to Help?

From who's hosting to who's nominated, to when the show airs, ET has rounded up everything you need to know about this year's Kids' Choice Awards.

When Are the Kids' Choice Awards?: The Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards will air live on the network from the Galen Center in Los Angeles on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Who's Hosting?: DJ Khaled will be hosting the show, where he's also nominated for Favorite Male Artist and Favorite Collaboration for "No Brainer" with Justin Bieber, Quavo and Chance the Rapper.

"The reason why I wanted to be the host of the Kids' Choice Awards is because I'm a father," Khaled sweetly revealed to ET last month, adding that he's been to the awards show with his 2-year-old son, Asahd, and loved it. "Now, I'm going to be able to host and my son can see me host and be like, 'My daddy's hosting [the] Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.' And not just that, I'm about the young world, the future, the kids. Anything that makes the kids happy, that's what I'm about."

Who's Performing?: Takeoff, Offset and Quavo will hit the stage as Migos is set to perform at the event on Saturday night.

Who's Nominated?: The kids love their Marvel superheros! Avengers: Infinity War holds the most nominations of the night, with a whopping 10 nods, including Favorite Movie. It'll be a Marvel battle for Favorite Superhero as well, with Cadhwick Boseman (Black Panther), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) and Jason Momoa (Aquaman) all nominated in the category.

Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Beyonce, Camila Cabello, Drake, Bruno Marsa, Shawn Mendes and Justin Timberlake are just a few of the stars nominated on the music side, while Riverdale, Stranger Things, Fuller House and Modern Family are among kids' favorite TV shows.

See more on the Kids' Choice Awards in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

DJ Khaled Shares the Sweet Reason He Chose to Host the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards (Exclusive)

2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Nominations: The Complete List

Mel B's Daughters Adorably Share Their Favorite Things About Her at the 2018 Kids' Choice Awards

Related Gallery