2019 People's Choice Awards: The Complete Winners List
The people have spoken!
On Sunday night, E! hosted the People's Choice Awards, crowning winners in 43 fan-voted categories across movies, music, TV and pop culture.
The star-studded affair featured celeb presenters including Sarah Hyland, KJ Apa and Jenna Dewan, as well as performances by Alessia Cara and Kelsea Ballerini.
Among the night's big winners were Zendaya, Kevin Hart, Cole Sprouse, Noah Centineo and so many more. Additionally, Jennifer Aniston was honored with the Icon Award, Gwen Stefani with the Fashion Icon Prize, and Pink with the Champion Award.
See below for the complete winners list.
Movie Categories
Movie of 2019: Avengers: Endgame
Comedy Movie of 2019: Murder Mystery
Action Movie of 2019: Avengers: Endgame
Drama Movie of 2019: After
Family Movie of 2019: Aladdin
Male Movie Star of 2019: Robert Downey Jr.
Female Movie Star of 2019: Zendaya
Drama Movie Star of 2019: Cole Sprouse
Comedy Movie Star of 2019: Noah Centineo
Action Movie Star of 2019: Tom Holland
Animated Movie Star of 2019: Beyoncé
TV Categories
Show of 2019: Stranger Things
Drama Show of 2019: Stranger Things
Comedy Show of 2019: The Big Bang Theory
Reality Show of 2019: Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Competition Show of 2019: America's Got Talent
Male TV Star of 2019: Cole Sprouse
Female TV Star of 2019: Millie Bobby Brown
Drama TV Star of 2019: Zendaya
Comedy TV Star of 2019: Kristen Bell
Daytime Talk Show of 2019: The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Nighttime Talk Show of 2019: Jimmy Fallon
Competition Contestant of 2019: Hannah Brown
Reality TV Star of 2019: Khloé Kardashian
Bingeworthy Show of 2019: Outlander
Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2019: Shadowhunters
Music Categories
Male Artist of 2019: Shawn Mendes
Female Artist of 2019: Billie Eilish
Group of 2019: BLACKPINK
Album of 2019: Taylor Swift, Lover
Song of 2019: Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
Country Artist of 2019: Blake Shelton
Latin Artist of 2019: Becky G
Music Video of 2019: "Kill This Love," BLACKPINK
Concert Tour of 2019: BLACKPINK: BLACKPINK 2019 World
Pop Culture Categories
Social Star of 2019: David Dobrik
Beauty Influence of 2019: Bretman Rock
Social Celebrity of 2019: Ellen DeGeneres
Animal Star of 2019: Doug the Pug
Comedy Act of 2019: Kevin Hart
Style Star of 2019: Harry Styles
Game Changer of 2019: Simone Biles
Pop Podcast of 2019: “Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad”
RELATED CONTENT:
Sean Gunn on 'Avengers: Endgame' Deleted Scenes and 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' (Exclusive)
Emilia Clarke Reveals the Real 'Game of Thrones' Coffee Cup Culprit!
BTS Responds to Rampant Breakup Rumors Amid Hiatus
Related Gallery