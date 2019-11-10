2019 People's Choice Awards: The Complete Winners List

The people have spoken!

On Sunday night, E! hosted the People's Choice Awards, crowning winners in 43 fan-voted categories across movies, music, TV and pop culture.

The star-studded affair featured celeb presenters including Sarah Hyland, KJ Apa and Jenna Dewan, as well as performances by Alessia Cara and Kelsea Ballerini.

Among the night's big winners were Zendaya, Kevin Hart, Cole Sprouse, Noah Centineo and so many more. Additionally, Jennifer Aniston was honored with the Icon Award, Gwen Stefani with the Fashion Icon Prize, and Pink with the Champion Award.

See below for the complete winners list.

Movie Categories

Movie of 2019: Avengers: Endgame

Comedy Movie of 2019: Murder Mystery

Action Movie of 2019: Avengers: Endgame

Drama Movie of 2019: After

Family Movie of 2019: Aladdin

Male Movie Star of 2019: Robert Downey Jr.

Female Movie Star of 2019: Zendaya

Drama Movie Star of 2019: Cole Sprouse

Comedy Movie Star of 2019: Noah Centineo

Action Movie Star of 2019: Tom Holland

Animated Movie Star of 2019: Beyoncé

TV Categories

Show of 2019: Stranger Things

Drama Show of 2019: Stranger Things

Comedy Show of 2019: The Big Bang Theory

Reality Show of 2019: Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Competition Show of 2019: America's Got Talent

Male TV Star of 2019: Cole Sprouse

Female TV Star of 2019: Millie Bobby Brown

Drama TV Star of 2019: Zendaya

Comedy TV Star of 2019: Kristen Bell

Daytime Talk Show of 2019: The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Nighttime Talk Show of 2019: Jimmy Fallon

Competition Contestant of 2019: Hannah Brown

Reality TV Star of 2019: Khloé Kardashian

Bingeworthy Show of 2019: Outlander

Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2019: Shadowhunters

Music Categories

Male Artist of 2019: Shawn Mendes

Female Artist of 2019: Billie Eilish

Group of 2019: BLACKPINK

Album of 2019: Taylor Swift, Lover

Song of 2019: Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

Country Artist of 2019: Blake Shelton

Latin Artist of 2019: Becky G

Music Video of 2019: "Kill This Love," BLACKPINK

Concert Tour of 2019: BLACKPINK: BLACKPINK 2019 World

Pop Culture Categories

Social Star of 2019: David Dobrik

Beauty Influence of 2019: Bretman Rock

Social Celebrity of 2019: Ellen DeGeneres

Animal Star of 2019: Doug the Pug

Comedy Act of 2019: Kevin Hart

Style Star of 2019: Harry Styles

Game Changer of 2019: Simone Biles

Pop Podcast of 2019: “Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad”

