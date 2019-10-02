BTS Responds to Rampant Breakup Rumors Amid Hiatus

BTS isn't sweating the hearsay.

As the Army knows, K-pop's biggest band is currently in the midst of a prolonged hiatus, which has led to rumors that the Bangtan Boys are done making music together. In a new interview, the seven-piece group is sharing their response to the breakup fears -- and much more.

"It's not a big deal," Suga, through a translator, tells The Hollywood Reporter for their latest cover story. "It's literally a vacation."

"I'm just a young man who likes to watch Stranger Things on Netflix and loves to eat and drink beer," RM, the group's leader, adds. "But I turn on CNN and BBC and they're talking about our vacation. It feels like we're living in a different world."

Alexandra Gavillet

And if still there's any lingering doubts about the group's future together, RM discussed a claim they made at the GRAMMYs in February, where they presented the prize for Best R&B Album to H.E.R.

"When we were presenting [at the GRAMMYs], we said that 'We will be back!', so hopefully we can keep our words," he says, hinting at hopes of someday claiming a golden gramophone of their own. "It would be an absolute dream come true. Just thinking about it is thrilling."

RM also explains that helping make K-pop a massive sensation all over the world isn't the end of their aspirations, they intend to dominate among their peers.

"We have to consider ourselves not just better [than other K-pop acts], but the best," the 25-year-old tells the publication. "When we're out there on that stage, we're there to conquer. We think we're the ones."

During the interview, the super group's manager, Bang Si-Hyuk, also touched upon a sensitive topic: the group's military service, which is required by South Korean law.

"The company [Big Hit Entertainment] believes military service is a duty, and we will try to show the fans the best of BTS until, and after, the members have fulfilled their service duties," he states to the magazine.

The group's hiatus has one definite upside: J-Hope, one of the group's rappers, has been able to record his new single, "Chicken Noodle Soup" with Becky G!

Check out the music video for the track below.

GET MORE MUSIC NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

BTS' J-Hope Announces Collab With Becky G: 'Chicken Noodle Soup'

BTS Taking Extended Break for First Time Since Debut

BTS' V Releases First English-Language Song 'Winter Bear' -- Watch the Sweet Video

Related Gallery