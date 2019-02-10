BTS Presents Best R&B Album to H.E.R. at 2019 GRAMMY Awards

BTS' big moment is here!

The K-pop group made their GRAMMYs debut at the 61st annual awards show, as they took the stage to present the award for Best R&B Album on Sunday.

"Growing up in South Korea, we always dreamed about being on the GRAMMY stage," RM said to big applause, promising ARMY that they'd be back "next year." The group then presented the nominees, before belting out H.E.R.'s name.

BTS was also up for a GRAMMY award themselves, and earned the distinction in December of becoming the first-ever K-pop act to be nominated by the Recording Academy. The news came following their massive year of global expansion, including high-profile collaborations with artists like Steve Aoki, Desiigner, Andrew Taggart and Nicki Minaj.

BTS' Love Yourself: Tear, and the album's art director, HuskyFox, were nominated in the Best Recording Package category, which celebrates the visual look of an album (Willo Perron for St. Vincent's Masseduction won instead). While the award itself was officially presented to the art director (and not the musical act), the nomination was still a major accomplishment for the group.

The group told ET ahead of the awards show that they were hard at work on new music for their fans.

"We stayed up all night to work for our next album," RM said. "Right before the flight, we stayed up all night."

