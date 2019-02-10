BTS is here!

J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, V, Suga and RM couldn't have looked cooler as they rolled up to the 61st annual GRAMMY Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The K-pop boy band -- who will be presenting during the show -- were perfectly coordinated in black tuxedos, and brought the energy to the red carpet, despite "staying up all night" the day before.

"We stayed up all night to work for our next album," RM told ET's Sophie Schillaci and Apple Music's Zane Lowe. "Right before the flight, we stayed up all night."

BTS' Love Yourself: Tear, and the album's art director, HuskyFox, were nominated in the Best Recording Package category at the awards show. And although the album didn't win -- Willo Perron for St. Vincent's Masseduction claimed the trophy -- BTS is still the first K-pop act to be recognized by the Recording Academy.

"We never imagined that we could be here. We always said it was a dream, but still, we can't believe it," RM said of the group finally making it to the GRAMMYs. "Maybe next year [we'll perform]."

And while they're low on sleep, the group isn't planning on sitting back and enjoying the awards show. J-Hope was on the lookout for Travis Scott, while Jin and Jimin insisted that they continue to work hard for ARMY.

"They made us, they get the wings, they give all the opportunities to us, and I'm sure they'll be proud," RM said.

The 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. See more on BTS in the video below.

