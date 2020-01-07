2020 BAFTA Nominations: See the Full List

Awards season will make a pit stop abroad for the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards.

On Tuesday, Sex Education star Asa Butterfield and Charlie's Angels actress Ella Balinska announced the nominees from BAFTA's headquarters in Piccadilly, London. This year's nominations recognize the best in British cinema and beyond and introduces the first new category since 1999: Best Casting.

This year's top nominee is Joker, with 11 total nominations, followed by The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, with 10 apiece. Margot Robbie, meanwhile, will compete against herself for Best Supporting Actress, earning nominations for both Bombshell and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts will also honor Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy with the Fellowship, their highest accolade given to an individual for outstanding contributions to film, games or television.

The winners will be announced during the 73rd Annual British Academy Film Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, hosted by comedian and late-night host Graham Norton live from the Royal Albert Hall in London.

See the full list of nominees below:

BEST FILM

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

DIRECTOR

Sam Mendes, 1917

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

LEADING ACTOR

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

LEADING ACTRESS

Jesse Buckley, Wild Rose

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Margot Robbie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

CASTING

Shayna Markowitz, Joker

Douglas Aibel and Francine Maisler, Marriage Story

Victoria Thomas, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Sarah Crowe, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Nina Gold, The Two Popes

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Booksmart - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins & Katie Silberman

Knives Out - Rian Johnson

Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino

Parasite - Han Jin Won & Bong Joon-ho

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Irishman - Steve Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit - Taika Waititi

Joker - Todd Phillips and Scott Silver

Little Women - Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes - Anthony McCarten

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

1917

Bait

For Sama

Rocketman

Sorry We Missed You

The Two Popes

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

The Farewell

For Sama

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

Bait

For Sama

Maiden

Only You

Retablo

DOCUMENTARY

American Factory

Apollo 11

Diego Maradona

For Sama

The Great Hack

ANIMATED FILM

Frozen 2

Klaus

A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Toy Story 4

ORIGINAL SCORE

1917

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

CINEMATOGRAPHY

1917

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

EDITING

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

PRODUCTION DESIGN

1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

COSTUME DESIGN

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Judy

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

MAKEUP & HAIR

1917

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Rocketman

SOUND

1917

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

Rocketman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

1917

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

Grandad Was A Romantic

In Her Boots

The Magic Boat

BRITISH SHORT FILM

Azaar

Goldfish

Kamali

Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl)

The Trap

EE RISING STAR AWARD

Awkwafina

Kaitlyn Dever

Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Jack Lowden

Micheal Ward

RELATED CONTENT:

2020 Golden Globes: All of the Best and Biggest Moments of the Night

Oscar Predictions: 25 Movies to See Before the 2020 Academy Awards

Awards Season Schedule: Key Dates to Know Leading Up to the Oscars