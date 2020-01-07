2020 BAFTA Nominations: See the Full List
Awards season will make a pit stop abroad for the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards.
On Tuesday, Sex Education star Asa Butterfield and Charlie's Angels actress Ella Balinska announced the nominees from BAFTA's headquarters in Piccadilly, London. This year's nominations recognize the best in British cinema and beyond and introduces the first new category since 1999: Best Casting.
This year's top nominee is Joker, with 11 total nominations, followed by The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, with 10 apiece. Margot Robbie, meanwhile, will compete against herself for Best Supporting Actress, earning nominations for both Bombshell and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts will also honor Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy with the Fellowship, their highest accolade given to an individual for outstanding contributions to film, games or television.
The winners will be announced during the 73rd Annual British Academy Film Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, hosted by comedian and late-night host Graham Norton live from the Royal Albert Hall in London.
See the full list of nominees below:
BEST FILM
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
DIRECTOR
Sam Mendes, 1917
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
LEADING ACTOR
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
LEADING ACTRESS
Jesse Buckley, Wild Rose
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Margot Robbie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
CASTING
Shayna Markowitz, Joker
Douglas Aibel and Francine Maisler, Marriage Story
Victoria Thomas, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Sarah Crowe, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Nina Gold, The Two Popes
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Booksmart - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins & Katie Silberman
Knives Out - Rian Johnson
Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino
Parasite - Han Jin Won & Bong Joon-ho
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
The Irishman - Steve Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit - Taika Waititi
Joker - Todd Phillips and Scott Silver
Little Women - Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes - Anthony McCarten
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
1917
Bait
For Sama
Rocketman
Sorry We Missed You
The Two Popes
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
The Farewell
For Sama
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
Bait
For Sama
Maiden
Only You
Retablo
DOCUMENTARY
American Factory
Apollo 11
Diego Maradona
For Sama
The Great Hack
ANIMATED FILM
Frozen 2
Klaus
A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Toy Story 4
ORIGINAL SCORE
1917
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
CINEMATOGRAPHY
1917
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
EDITING
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
PRODUCTION DESIGN
1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
COSTUME DESIGN
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Judy
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
MAKEUP & HAIR
1917
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Rocketman
SOUND
1917
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Rocketman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
1917
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
Grandad Was A Romantic
In Her Boots
The Magic Boat
BRITISH SHORT FILM
Azaar
Goldfish
Kamali
Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl)
The Trap
EE RISING STAR AWARD
Awkwafina
Kaitlyn Dever
Kelvin Harrison Jr.
Jack Lowden
Micheal Ward
RELATED CONTENT:
2020 Golden Globes: All of the Best and Biggest Moments of the Night
Oscar Predictions: 25 Movies to See Before the 2020 Academy Awards
Awards Season Schedule: Key Dates to Know Leading Up to the Oscars