2020 BAFTA Nominations: See the Full List

By ETonline Editors
Brad Pitt, Renee Zellweger, George MacKay
Awards season will make a pit stop abroad for the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards.

On Tuesday, Sex Education star Asa Butterfield and Charlie's Angels actress Ella Balinska announced the nominees from BAFTA's headquarters in Piccadilly, London. This year's nominations recognize the best in British cinema and beyond and introduces the first new category since 1999: Best Casting.

This year's top nominee is Joker, with 11 total nominations, followed by The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, with 10 apiece. Margot Robbie, meanwhile, will compete against herself for Best Supporting Actress, earning nominations for both Bombshell and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts will also honor Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy with the Fellowship, their highest accolade given to an individual for outstanding contributions to film, games or television.

The winners will be announced during the 73rd Annual British Academy Film Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, hosted by comedian and late-night host Graham Norton live from the Royal Albert Hall in London.

See the full list of nominees below:

BEST FILM

1917
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite

DIRECTOR

Sam Mendes, 1917
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

LEADING ACTOR

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

LEADING ACTRESS

Jesse Buckley, Wild Rose
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Margot Robbie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

CASTING

Shayna Markowitz, Joker
Douglas Aibel and Francine Maisler, Marriage Story
Victoria Thomas, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Sarah Crowe, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Nina Gold, The Two Popes

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Booksmart - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins & Katie Silberman
Knives Out - Rian Johnson
Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino
Parasite - Han Jin Won & Bong Joon-ho

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Irishman - Steve Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit - Taika Waititi
Joker - Todd Phillips and Scott Silver
Little Women - Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes - Anthony McCarten

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

1917
Bait
For Sama
Rocketman
Sorry We Missed You
The Two Popes

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

The Farewell
For Sama
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

Bait
For Sama
Maiden
Only You
Retablo

DOCUMENTARY

American Factory
Apollo 11
Diego Maradona
For Sama
The Great Hack

ANIMATED FILM

Frozen 2
Klaus
A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Toy Story 4

ORIGINAL SCORE

1917
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

CINEMATOGRAPHY

1917
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse

EDITING

Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

PRODUCTION DESIGN

1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

COSTUME DESIGN

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Judy
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

MAKEUP & HAIR

1917
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Rocketman

SOUND

1917
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Rocketman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

1917
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

Grandad Was A Romantic
In Her Boots
The Magic Boat

BRITISH SHORT FILM

Azaar
Goldfish
Kamali
Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl)
The Trap

EE RISING STAR AWARD

Awkwafina
Kaitlyn Dever
Kelvin Harrison Jr.
Jack Lowden
Micheal Ward

