Renée Zellweger has nothing but praise for Tom Hanks at the 2020 Golden Globes.

Ahead of the actor accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award, Zellweger caught up with ET's Kevin Frazier and guest co-host Sharon Osbourne on the red carpet, and she called the eight-time Golden Globe winner a "class study" and "phenomenal actor."

"He's sort of like a class study of what to do in this business," Zellweger shared. "He has so much class, he's so generous, he uses his platform for benevolence and he's a phenomenal actor, what else? He's handsome."

It's been over 10 years since Zellweger hit the Golden Globes red carpet, and she looked amazing in an Armani Privé dress.

"I feel so lucky, I love it," she said of her light blue grown. "It's like a hug, a sparkly hug. I love it!"

When asked how it feels to be back at the star-studded ceremony as the favorite to-be girl, Zellweger said, "Oh, I don't know about that!"

"I think there's about a million favorites, I saw 6 or 7 of my personal ones just now," she gushed. "I'm seeing Scarlett, Nicole we were just giggling how we're still here. "

"Oh, we were talking about a million things and I can't share, not on TV anyway... my mom's watching," she joked.

The 50-year-old actress is up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama for her role as Judy Garland in Judy.

She told ET that introducing Garland to a new generation has been really fun.

"That's been a lot of fun, really, the conversations that I've gotten to have," she shared. "You would never imagine that there would be a generation of people who didn't know who Judy Garland is."



She has been nominated for a total of seven Golden Globes, winning her first in 2001 in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical category for Nurse Betty. Her second win came in 2003 for her lead role in Chicago and her third win was in 2004 for Best Supporting Actress in Cold Mountain.

The last time that the actress walked the Golden Globes red carpet was in 2009, where she donned a Carolina Herrera gown with a transparent top.

Zellweger's role in Judy is also a top Oscar contender for Best Actress. She has been nominated for a total of three Academy Awards, taking her first -- and only -- win in 2004 for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Cold Mountain.

ET spoke with Zellweger a couple of months ago, where she was asked what an Oscar nomination would mean to her.

"Oh my goodness, I hadn't even thought about that," she admitted. See more of what she said in the video below.

