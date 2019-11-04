Could 2020 be the year Renée Zellweger claims her second Academy Award?

ET's Lauren Zima caught up with the acclaimed leading lady at the 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards on Sunday night, where she received the Hollywood Actress Award for her titular role in the Judy Garland biopic, Judy. Afterward, Zellweger discussed the Oscar buzz she's receiving for the role.

"Oh my goodness, I hadn't even thought about that," she admitted when asked where she'd put a second Academy Award, if her name is called in February. The 50-year-old actress added, "I might not do it right here, on this red carpet and on camera."

However, she did reveal where she keeps the Best Supporting Actress Oscar she won for Cold Mountain in 2004: "It's in my office and it's next to all the photographs of people that I love the most."

Zellweger also discussed the experience of working on the prestigious project, which explores the iconic singer and actress' tumultuous life and career.

"It didn't feel like making a film at all. It just felt like this really spoiled-rotten deep dive into trying to understand the circumstances of this extraordinary persona's life," she said. "And then getting to celebrate her and the legacy of her work and sort of bring a different truth about the final chapter of her life to light, which was just such a privilege."

ET previously went behind the scenes on the set of the film, where Zellweger chatted about Garland's lasting influence and diehard fans, stating: "She mattered so much to so many people and she touched the lives of so many people, we want to show her the love that she shared with all of us. And, boy, what a special experience that was.”

See Zellweger's full chat with ET on Sunday above.

