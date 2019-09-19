Renee Zellweger marches to the beat of her own drum.

The 50-year-old actress likes to do her own thing when it comes to being a part of Hollywood, that's what she told ET's Keltie Knight at the Judy premiere at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

"I kind of tend to run my own race," Zellweger, who portrays the iconic Judy Garland in the upcoming film, acknowledged before touching on how times have changed since Gardland's time in Hollywood, when the late star was told that there would always be someone else to take her job.

"It was a different time back then. When Judy was entered into the movie business, that was the scene. It was a different culture," she explained. "As Americans, we all shared the same cultural experiences, we buy the same records, the same songs on the radio, and the movies played for months in the movie theaters. So we were all watching the same things, and shaping the conversations."

The Garland biopic shows the actress and singer's journey to London in 1968 for a five-week sold-out run at The Talk of the Town, which came nearly 30 years after her breakout role in The Wizard of Oz. Garland's time across the pond came amid battles with her management, a whirlwind romance with her fifth husband, Mickey Deans, and her deteriorating health, which resulted in her death by accidental overdose in 1969 at age 47.

For the premiere, Zellweger paid tribute to the Hollywood legend with her elegant and regal red gown.

"A little brocade in Judy's honor. Oscar de la Renta. Festive and fun!" she noted, also showing off her gorgeous David Webb ring.

Judy arrives in theaters on Sept. 27. For more on Zellweger, watch below.

