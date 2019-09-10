On-screen kissing can sometimes be a little awkward for actors, but for Renee Zellweger and Finn Wittrock, the experience was even weirder than usual.

ET's Keltie Knight spoke with Zellweger at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival -- where she's supporting her upcoming Judy Garland biopic, Judy -- and the actress opened up about the hilariously bizarre moment when pieces of her prosthetic nose apparently broke off on Wittrock's face.

"Yeah. I had no idea!" Zellweger revealed, adding that something in the material of the fake nose, either the glue adhesive or the material of the nose itself, oozed a "milk"-like residue when they had to press their faces together to kiss.

"I did not know until this kissing scene and I look at him with horror and I realize, 'Am I more upset that I got that on his face -- and we haven't cut so I can't be touching his face in a way to try and get it of -- or that it's attached to my head and there's so much more where that came from?'"

"The glue and the thing and the chemicals or something, I don't know, and some of it would just sneak out the crevice [on the side]," Zellweger added, laughing. "[Very] glamorous."

In the film, Zellweger plays the eponymous singer and actress at a time when Garland headed to London in an effort to revive her career with a string of sold-out shows in 1969. She died at the age of 47 the same year, due to an accidental overdose, and her drug and alcohol issues are covered in the movie.

Wittrock stars as Garland's fifth husband, Mickey Deans, who married the singer three months before her untimely death.

Zellweger's prosthetic nose was just one of the many facets of her impressive transformation into the iconic songstress, with much of her embodiment of Garland coming from Zellweger's physicality, body language and vocal recreation. According to Zellweger, she came up with it all by "just stealing, stealing, stealing."

"I just surrounded myself with all this fun material that I love," the Oscar winner explained. "I love [Garland]. I love her performances. I love her on a talk show. I love what she wore. I love the sound of her voice. I mean, all of it. I just fooled myself to death and was super greedy all the time. That's it."

Judy hits theaters Sept. 27. Check out the video below to hear more from Zellweger about stepping into Garland's iconic shoes.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Renée Zellweger Reacts to Plastic Surgery Criticism: 'That Makes Me Sad'

Hear Renée Zellweger Sing 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' in New 'Judy' Trailer

Why Liza Minnelli Is Concerned About Renée Zellweger's Judy Garland Biopic (Exclusive)

Related Gallery