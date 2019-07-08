Renee Zellweger is taking us over the rainbow.

On Monday, Roadside Attractions and LD Entertainment dropped the first full-length trailer for Judy, the upcoming Judy Garland biopic in which Zellweger stars as the legendary entertainer.

The film shows Garland's journey to London in 1968 for a five-week sold-out run at The Talk of the Town, which came nearly 30 years after her breakout role in The Wizard of Oz. Garland's time across the pond, the film depicts, came amid battles with her management, a whirlwind romance with her fifth husband, Mickey Deans, and her deteriorating health, which resulted in her death by accidental overdose in 1969 at age 47.

The trailer shows Garland's heart-wrenching decision to leave her children behind in order to earn money in London. "I don't have a home. I can't get a manager," she says in the clip. "... You're saying I have to leave my children if I want to make enough money to be with my children?"

Though she does eventually go to London -- where she wows fans with such memorable tracks as "The Trolley Song," "Come Rain or Come Shine" and "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" -- it's not without its struggles, as Garland grapples with ailing health, missing her children and uncertainty in her career.

"Everybody has their troubles and I've had mine. I just want what everybody wants. I just seem to have a harder time getting it," a voice-over of Garland explains in the closing moments of the trailer, before flashing to a teary-eyed Garland on stage.

"You won't forget me, will you?" she emotionally asks the crowd. "Promise you won't."

Last month, ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with Garland's eldest daughter, Liza Minnelli. Though Minnelli -- who is the half-sister to Garland's other two children, Lorna and Joey Luft -- credited Zellweger as being "a wonderful" actress, she wasn't sold on the idea of the biopic.

"I just hope they don't do what they always do," Minnelli said of the upcoming film. "That's all I've got to say."

Judy will hit theaters on Sept. 27.

